Composting Craze

Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy in St. Xavier, since catching the composting bug in 2016, has made it through an entire year composting their leftover fruits, veggies and bread from the cafeteria. They have five 4-by-4 pallet bins full of compost ready to bless someone’s garden or flower bed. Those interested is using some are encouraged to give the school a call at (406) 666-2215 and buy a bucket, a tub or pickup load.

This spring, kindergarten took it to the next level – the school has some beautiful, aged compost from last year that they added to their garden soil with a ¼ compost, ¾ garden soil ratio. Through this process, students had the opportunity to learn about fractions.

After mixing it up, students carefully put in baby kale seeds, gave them a little drink, placed them in a sunny window and let photosynthesis do the rest. The kale sprouted and is doing quite well, as is the mutant bean seed that happened to get mixed in with the drainage pebbles and sprout on its own. Joseph Rock Above is especially proud of his towering bean plant.

To protect their plants from the winter chill, students utilized an out-of-commission bus, now designated the PECA Green Bus. Fifth through eighth graders removed seats from the vehicle and added bright paint, then school maintenance installed four skylights. The school bucket list for the bus is to possibly heat it in the winter using the 150-degree compost piles.

Pretty Eagle also intends to acquire some type of recyclables bins for storage, a crusher for milk cartons and a baler for cardboard. Reese & Ray’s IGA in Hardin helped with the cardboard. They also sold the school bakery buckets for composting inexpensively.

The older students removed the bus seats from a smaller bus that students hope to turn into a chicken coop and have a few compost eaters on site. They produce so many leftovers they will have plenty to keep up with needs on-site and off.

This year, the fifth graders have diligently stepped up and taken over the gathering of the school’s recycled paper each week, before processing it to go to Billings. Fourth grade has been taking care of the school’s cans and sixth grade has gathered the plastic bottles.

The Kindergarten Recyclables Contest is going hot and heavy – so far, Jalyssa Armajo is in the lead for the girls and Labron Nomee is charging ahead for the boys. Each year, students who bring in the most recyclables in the kindergarten class receive a T-shirt that says “I make Crow country prettier/ better looking” on the front and “I recycle!” on the back.

Students also enjoy doing the “Recycling Stomp,” where they stomp on the plastic bottles and cans to reduce the volume so that the school can fit more into the recycling horse trailer.

Teachers talk to students about how the “volume” that a bottle or can takes up changes when it is crushed by a kindergartener’s foot. Students then count how many more bottles and can s fit in a bag once they are crushed. Thus, math is incorporated into recycling.

Following their morning recess, kindergarteners pick up the cafeteria cardboard and place it in a trailer for recycling. It’s great fun to turn a used box into a racecar, space ship or sled, depending on the weather. They do it even when the temperature drops to 0 degrees and the ground is covered with snow. That’s actually their favorite – those boxes really slide when it’s cold. Thanks to their parents they, are well bundled for fun.

In addition, as it warms up in the spring, students are responsible for watering the flowers their class plants in recycled coffee and mandarin orange cans saved from the cafeteria.

Kinders have also been enjoying their “treasure hunts.” Though they are many miles from the ocean and pirate ships, using their imagination and a little enthusiasm, they can turn a stray bottle or can into treasure, place it into their treasure bag and haul it back to the “ship.”

Students scoured the football field and found 66 plastic bottles, 11 cans and 95 pieces of trash. According to staff, a couple may have gone clear to Hardin scavenging if they hadn’t been called back. Sometimes an older sibling carries larger garbage bags of recyclables because the bag is almost as big as the student.

First and second grade students take turns going out with JVs during afternoon recess to dump and process the compost materials. These two classes are the veterans – many of them have been involved in this process since they started school at Pretty Eagle. They get the job done rain or shine. Third grade is in charge of making sure the compost carts make it to the cafeteria for lunch.

Many of the older students were diligent throughout the year to “fluff” the compost. Fluffing is a labor-intensive process that requires the entire bin to be shoveled out and then returned to the bin.

Eighth grader Jacob Brien invested so much time in the process that he decided to take home a load of compost for his family garden.

School librarian Molly Joyce is currently working on a documentary about the efforts being made here at Pretty Eagle to enhance the education and lives of its students – the composting efforts will play a part in this story.