Former German Evangelical Lutheran churchChrist Evangelical and Reformed Church

Christ E & R Church celebrates 100-year history with a nod to the past

Thu, 08/17/2017 - 5:00am admin
Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church will be celebrating their centennial, starting east of Hardin at the Big Horn County Historical Museum at 3 p.m. this Saturday. 
 
Their anniversary service will be held in the museum church, first dedicated on Oct. 7, 1917 as German Evangelical Lutheran Christ church. According to the Hardin Tribune’s account that year, “The attendance was good and the new church starts out very auspiciously.”
 
The church building was moved to the museum in 1981, more than 30 years after the current structure was built in 1949. Three hundred forty-seven people attended the new building’s dedication, according to the Hardin Tribune-Herald.
 
For the 100-year celebration, the museum service will be followed by a catered dinner at Fellowship Hall at 5:30 p.m. and an open house for the current E & R building at 7 p.m. A half hour later, church officials will open the Corner Stone time capsule.
 
The celebration will continue into Sunday with a service at the E & R building starting at 10 a.m. Several speakers and a guest soloist from Billings will aid in the celebration.
 
For more information, call Christ E & R at (406) 665-1047. Their main building is located at 703 N. Cheyenne Ave. in Hardin.
 

