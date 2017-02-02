Busy week launches HHS wrestlers into divisional tournament

It was a busy week for the Bulldog wrestlers, traveling to Shepherd on Thursday for a dual, Friday to Huntley – where Hardin wrestled four duals – and then Saturday at home for the Battle on the Bighorn.

“All in all, it was a good week for us,” said Head Coach Travis Kreiger.

Thursday and Friday, according to Kreiger, the Shepherd and Huntley duals were make-up events from the storm-related cancelations before Christmas break.

Of the six duals wrestled Thursday and Friday, Hardin won five. On Thursday, they defeated Shepherd 27-19 and Friday they beat Billings Senior JV 45-30, lost to Colstrip 24-29, defeated Billings West JV 48-12 and beat Baker 42-29.

Saturday at home, 13 teams with more than 200 wrestlers competed, with Hardin taking home fifth place overall.

The Bulldogs were short three of their top wrestlers due to injury or sickness.

Kreiger said, “It was just better to rest them for the upcoming Eastern/Central A divisional tournament.”

Three Bulldogs went undefeated for the day, taking first place in their weight classes.

At 145A, Bryce Roan took four wins, all by pins, for a first place finish. At 152A, Brenden Roan did the same, winning every match with a pin.

At 170B, Justin Zier took first with one decision and four pins.

Three Bulldogs took second place: at 103A Keith Pretty Weasel, 138A Conner Schwend and at 205C Will Caprata. Pretty Weasel had to win a tie-breaker to get to second place, and both Schwend and Caprata took two of their three matches.

“All of them are hitting their stride,” Kreiger said. “All of them are having really good moments and are eliminating mistakes.”

This weekend, Hardin will be traveling to Glendive for the Eastern/Central Class A divisional tournament.

According to Kreiger, after Havre, Hardin, Laurel, Glendive, Lewistown and Belgrade will be in the mix for one of the top spots.

“We have a good shot at taking 10 to 12 guys to state,” Kreiger said. “We are going to get good placement and we have a shot at putting a lot of guys into the finals.”

Shepherd Dual

Hardin 27 Shepherd 19

Huntley Project Dual

Hardin 45 Senior JV 30

Hardin 24 Colstrip 39

Hardin 48 West JV 12

Hardin 42 Baker 29

Battle on the Bighorn

At Hardin

Team scores: Huntley Project 208.5, Laurel 168.5, Shepherd 137.5, Colstrip 130, Hardin 116, Lewistown 103, Livingston 95, Baker 82, Columbus/Absarokee 66.5, Billings Central 52.5, Forsyth 38, Miles City 38, Broadus 28.5.

Order of finish

103A: Tanner Cook, Shepherd; Keith Pretty Weasel, Hardin; Garret Sletten, Laurel.

113B: Matthew DeWitt, Laurel; Clay Haverland, Columbus/Absarokee; Wyatt Harmer, Hardin; Murry Knickerbocker, Huntley Project.

138A: Michael Weber, Forsyth; Connor Schwend, Hardin; Duane Otto II, Lewistown; Quentin Wheeler, Baker.

145A: Bryce Roan, Hardin; Sam Schmidt, Huntley Project; Victor Howieson, Livingston; Kon Speelmon, Miles City; Keeghan Goddard, Columbus/Absarokee.

152A: Nakoda Siegel, Colstrip; Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Ty Greenfield, Hardin; Jayden Lyon, Laurel; Cavis Norton, Huntley Project.

152B: Brenden Roan, Hardin; Garrett Smith, Huntley Project; Kameron Powell, Shepherd; Grady Gilpatrick, Lewistown.

160A: Isaiah Wohlfeil, Huntley Project; Nick Verlanic, Laurel; Henry Koch, Huntley Project; Cody Blaede, Colstrip; Larry Hunt, Broadus; Jack Studer, Billings Central.

160B: Alex Wickens, Lewistown; Quinton Dirrette, Livingston; Spencer Dougherty, Shepherd; Colton Derenberger, Miles City; Nathan Hollar, Columbus/Absarokee; Casey Hust, Huntley Project.

170A: Sonny Cochran, Shepherd; Wyatt Selman, Huntley Project; Ely Kraft, Laurel; Thomas Cooper, Billings Central; Cameron Elk Shoulder, Hardin; Dalton Goodwine, Livingston.

170B: Justin Zier, Hardin; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Gustav Wenz, Shepherd; Logan Destuff, Broadus; Joe Mendenhall, Miles City; Bo Hakert, Billings Central.

205A: Blake Johnston, Colstrip; Harley Yoder, Broadus; Christian Pfeifer, Shepherd; Ethan Reichenberg, Baker; Aiden Rising Sun, Hardin.

205B: Brady Boyce, Lewistown; Dustin Stepper, Columbus/Absarokee; Tanner Harrell, Shepherd; Jesse Murdock, Hardin.

205C: Tyler Laverty, Livingston; Will Caprata, Hardin; Austin Buys, Huntley Project; Trey Yates, Colstrip.

285B: O’Shon Oldmouse, Colstrip; Summitt Winman, Baker; Mason Roberts, Billings Central; Nicolin Hageman, Hardin.