Bulldogs take third place at Class A Duals in Belgrade

The Hardin Bulldog wr estling team walked away with third place at the Class A Duals held in Belgrade last weekend.

Head Coach Travis Kreiger said, “It was a good weekend. We matched up really well with the teams that we wrestled in our pool.”

Friday, the Bulldogs wrestled in four duals, losing only to Sidney. Against Stevensville, Hardin won 48-9 with Keith Pretty Weasel, Bryce Roan, Will Caprata and Grant Scalpcane all pinning their opponents.

In action against Frenchtown, Hardin won 36-33.

“Frenchtown looked really good,” Kreiger said. “We just matched up well and out-gassed them. They didn’t appear to have the stamina we do.”

Brenden Roan, Gidion Herbel and Uriah Turner all had pins for Hardin.

Hardin lost their first dual on Friday to Sidney. The Eagles, who placed second in the duals, beat Hardin 37-27.

“We did well, but there were a couple matches that we should have won,” Kreiger said.

Bryce and Brenden Roan gave Hardin two major decision wins, and Justin Zier and Grant Scalpcane pinned their opponents.

Hardin’s last dual on Friday was against Browning, with the Bulldogs winning 54-24.

“We just smoked them,” said Kreiger. “It was pin, pin, pin, pin, pin.”

The Bulldogs scored eight pins against Browning.

Pretty Weasel, Conner Schwend, both Roan boys, Herbel, Zier, Caprata and Scalpcane all walked away with pins.

Hardin, with its three wins Friday, went into Saturday on the championship side of the duals.

In action on Saturday, Hardin dualed Columbia Falls, defeating them 33-30.

“It was a fun dual,” Kreiger said. “It was intense, loud and came down to the very last match. We lost some matches we should have won. We won some that we thought we might lose.”

The match was tied 30-30 with Bryce Roan at 145 in a tough match against Columbus Falls’ Ben Windaur.

According to Kreiger, Roan was up by 1 point in the third period. He then gave a penalty point to Windaur, tying the match. Finally, Roan won by 2 on a near fall.

Hardin lost their second dual to Havre, the tournament’s winner, 51-22.

“Against Havre, we just don’t match up,” Kreiger said. “They took it to us. They are solid from top to bottom. We didn’t lay down, we wrestled hard.”

Zier and Scalpcane both gave Hardin pins.

In their third/fourth place match against Lewistown, Hardin walked away with a 42-27 win.

“Fergus has a solid team,” Kreiger said. “We knocked off a couple of their guys. Herbel wrestled a smart match, winning by 1 point. Turner at 182 and Caprata at 205 gave us pins.”

Thursday, Hardin will be in Shepherd for a dual Friday at Huntley and Saturday at home for the Hardin invite. Action Saturday starts at 10 a.m.