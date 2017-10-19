Bulldogs succumb to Laurel’s first-half push, lose 34-0

It was another tough week for the Hardin Bulldog football team as they fell to the Laurel Locomotives 34-0.

The Bulldogs traveled to meet the Locomotives Friday, and Laurel pushed hard right from the get-go. Four turnovers in the first half led to Laurel taking a 21-0 lead going into the halftime.

“Laurel used a double move for seven and then scored seven on a blocked punt in the first quarter,” Hardin Head Coach Jake Lynch said. “With four turnovers in the first half, it’s hard to be successful.”

Lynch went on to say the score doesn’t show everything about the game. Remove points created by these turnovers and it could have been a different outcome.

“The defense played solid and, in the second half, the offense put up more than 200 yards,” Lynch said. “Whoever wins the turnover battle wins the game.”

Offensively, Codi Small rushed for 186 yards on 37 carries and Malik Toure had three carries for 11 yards.

Laurel put up a total of 285 yards.

Gidion Herbel and Justin Zier each had 10 tackles, Small nine and David Evans four – and three of those for a loss.

This week, the Bulldogs will be at home to take on the Belgrade Panthers. Both teams come into their final game of the season with 2-6 records

Hardin 0 0 0 0 - 0

Laurel 14 7 7 6 - 34