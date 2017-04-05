BULLDOGS STRUGGLE at Glendive Elks Tennis Tournament

According to Head Coach Mike Flamm, the tournament in Glendive was a lesson learner.

“We didn’t have our best weekend,” he said. “Some of the matches we won last week at the Hardin Invite, we lost in Glendive. We came out both mornings flat.”

Last week at home, the Hardin boys team went 7-0 and the girls 5-1. In Glendive, the Hardin boys went 1-3-2 and the girls 3-1-1.

Even though it was a tough weekend for the Bulldogs, there were some bright spots. Both Maddie Flamm and Lisa Cai went undefeated for the Lady Bulldogs; and Katie Murdock, Makiko Reisig and Deshawna Anderson went 4-1.

In boys play, Michael Neeser and Darnell Left Hand both went 5-1 and Codi Small 4-2.

For the girls, Hardin defeated Miles City 7-0, Billings Central 5-1, Havre 5-1, tied with Baker 3-3 and lost to Glendive 2-4. In boys play, the Bulldogs, defeated Miles City 6-0, tied Havre and Glendive 3-3, and lost to Billings Central twice (2-4) and Havre once (1-5).

In their wins against Miles City, Bulldog boys Jonathan Noteboom and Charles Story won in two sets and in doubles play, the duos of Michael Neeser and Darnell Left Hand, Codi Small and Famous Left Hand, and Gabe Passes and Miguel Lopez won in two sets. Jordel Yarlott and Ricky Hill took the match in three sets.

The Lady Bulldogs against Miles City, won in singles action with both Brittney Schaff and Deshawna Anderson taking it in two sets, and in doubles play the duos of Imani Kindness and Naumie DuShane, Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock, Maddie Flamm and Lisa Cai, and Jade Cruz and Mary Anne Herrera all took their matches in two sets.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to Billings for the Mayfair Invite.

Elks Tennis Invitational ( at Glendive)

Boys – Friday

Glendive 3, Hardin 3

Singles: Jory Opp, Glen, def. Nathan Noteboom 6-2, 6-2; Michael Hopfauf, Glen, def. Carles Storey 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Michael Nesser/Darnell Lefthand, Hardin, def. Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin 3-6, 6-4 (6); Jardel Yarlote/Ricky Hill, Hardin, def. Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires 7-5, 6-2; Codi Small/Famous Lefthand, Hardin, def. Riley Handran/Connor James 6-4, 6-2; Darion Erhret/Brandon Carroll, Glen, def. Gabe Passes/Miquel Lopez 3-6, 6-4.

Billings Central 5, Hardin 1

Singles: Jake O’Leary, BC, def. Jonathan Noteboom 6-3, 2-6 (4); Charles Storey, Hardin, def. Christ McIntyre 6-4, 2-6 (5).

Doubles: Simon Marshall/Jet Campbell, BC, def. Michael Neeser/Darnell Lefthand 7-5, 6-3; Andrew Nelson/Isaac Birdwell, BC, def. Jorel Yarlott/Ricky Hill 6-4, 6-4; Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz, BC, def. Codi Small/Famous Lefthad 6-3, 6-3; Christian Zygmond/Tyler Van Der Linder, BC, def. Gabe Passes/Miquel Lopez 3-6, 7-5 (5).

Hardin 6, Miles City 0

Singles: Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. Kelly Iron 6-2, 6-3; Charles Storey, Hardin, def. Evan Miller 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Michael Neeser/Darnell Lefthand, Hardin, def. Christian Stradley/Deven Doughty 7-5, 6-4; Jordel Yarlott/Ricky Hill, Hardin, def. Drake Davis/Adam Glasscock 7-6(4), 6-4; Codi Small/Famous Lefthand, Hardin, def. Moses Ramirez/Mason Harding 6-2, 6-2; Gabe Passes/Miquell Lopez, Hardin, def. Nick Mitchell/Kole Lohrke 6-2, 6-2.

Billings Central 3, Hardin 3

Singles: Simon Marshall, BC, def. Dustin Haas 7-5, 6-2; Jet Campbell, BC, def. Trey Hanson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Jake Sedahl/Nate Korb, Hardin, def. Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz 6-3, 6-4; Trey Murphy/Kennedy McKay, hardin, def. Andrew Nelson/Isaac Birdwell 6-2, 6-2; Brady Ophus/Tommy Brown, Hardin, def. Tyler Vanderlinder/Christian Zygmond 6-4, 6-4; Elloit Keller/Maquire Payne, BC, def. Bobby Personett/Tase Stokes 3-6, 6-4 (6).

Saturday

Havre 4, Hardin 2

Singles: Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. Dustin Haas 6-3, 6-4; Trey Hanson, Havre, def. Charles Storey 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Jake Sedahl/Nate Korb, Havre, Darnell Lefthand/Michael Neeser 6-3, 6-4; Jorel Yarlott/Ricky Hill, Hardin, def. Trey Murphy/Kennedy McKay 6-4, 6-3; Brady Ophus/Tommy Brown, Havre, def. Codi Small/Famous Lefthand 6-2, 6-2; Bobby Personett/Jase Stokes, Havre, def. Gabe Passes/Miguel Lopez 3-6, 6-4 (5).

Billings Central 4, Hardin 2

Singles: Jake O’Leary, BC, def. Jonathan Noteboom, 6-3, 2-6 (4); Charles Storey, Har, def. Chris McIntyre 6-4, 2-6 (5).

Doubles: Michael Neeser/Darnell Lefthand, Har, def. Simon Marshall/Jet Campbell 7-5, 6-3; Andrew Nelson, BC, def. Jordel Yarlott/Ricky Hill 6-4, 6-4; Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz, BC, def. Codi Small/Famous Lefthand 6-3, 6-3; Christian Zygmond/Tyler Vanderlinder, BC, def. Gabe Passes/Miguel Lopez 3-6, 7-5 (5).

Havre 3, Hardin 3

Singles: Dustin Haas, Havre, def. Charles Storey 6-4, 6-3; Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. Trey Hanson 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Jake Sedahl/Brady Ophus, Havre, def. Ricky Hill/Jordel Yarlott 6-4, 6-3; Michael Neeser/Darnell Lefthand, Hardin, def. Trey Murphy/Kennedy McKay, Havre, 6-3, 6-2; Nate Korb/Tommy Brown, Havre, def. Miguel Lopez/Gabe Passes 6-2, 6-2; Codi Small/Famous Lefthand, Hardin, def. Bobby Personett/Jase Stokes 6-3, 6-2.

Girls – Friday

Glendive 4, Hardin 2

Singles: Ceeara Staiger, Glen, def. Brittney Schaff 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Bogar, Hardin, def. Lisa Cai 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Abby Hill/Katrielle Carney, Glen, def. Imani Kindness/Katie Dushane 6-7(8), 6-2, (3); Kayla Kelly/Caitlin Kunick, Glen, def. Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock 6-3, 6-3; Maddie Flamm/Deshawna Anderson, Hardin, def. Cheyenne Damron/Skyler Scarpholt 6-4, 6-4; Rachel Wolff/Talia Zimdars, Glen, def. Jade Cruse/Mary Hune Herrera 6-4, 6-4.

Hardin 5, Billings Central 1

Singles: Brittney Schaff, Hardin, def. Emma Putnam 7-5, 6-2; Deshawna Anderson, Hardin, def. Amber Sickler 7-6, 4-6 (7).

Doubles: Molly Putnam/Hailey Keller, BC, def. Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane 7-5, 6-3; Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Hardin, def. Kenna Adolph/Blayne Meyer 6-4, 6-3; Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai, Hardin, def. Gracie Newbury/Sarah Pankratz, 6-2, 6-3; Jade Cuse/Mary Anne Herrera, Hardin, def. Ashley Vralsted/Margery Orr 6-3, 6-2.

Baker 4, Hardin 2

Singles: Ellen Widell, Bak, def. Brittney Schaff 6-3, 6-2; Anna Espeland, Bak, def. Deshawna Anderson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Pam Tronstad/Sam Smith, Bak, def. Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane 2-6, 6-4 (7); Savannah Davis/Kelsey Miller, Bak, def. Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock 2-6, 6-4 (7); Maddie Flamm/Lis Cai, Hardin, def. Sheyanne Janeway/Brooklyn Ridenhower 6-2, 6-4; Mary Anne Herrera/Jade Cruse, Hard, def. Ashley Rost/Courtney Tudor 6-4, 6-4.

Saturday

Hardin 6, Miles City 0

Singles: Emily Toennis, Hardin, def. Brittney Schaff 6-4, 6-3; Jaycee Helmlund, MC, def. Deshawna Anderson 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Alyssa Lohrke/Jaycee Holmlund, MC, def. Naumie Dushane/Imani Kindess 6-4, 6-4; Sam Fleming/Maci Moore, MC, def. Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock 6-2, 6-4; Taitlin Bulock/Kayleigh Gunther, MC, def. Lisa Cai/Maddie Flamm 6-2, 6-3; Katrina Raisler/Tienna Mannin, Hardin, def. Jade Cruse/Mary Ann Herrera 6-3, 6-4.

Hardin 5, Havre 1

Singles: Brittney Schaff, Hardin, def. Paige Nelson 6-3, 6-2; Deshawna Anderson, Hardin, def. McKenzie Tommerup 6-3, 7-6.

Doubles: Naumie Dushane/Imani Kindness, Hardin, def. Marcee Murphy/Devyn Solomon 6-3, 6-2; Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Hardin, def. Alex Donaldson/Katie Donaldson 6-3, 6-2; Bailey Miller/Megan Lindbloom, Havre, def. Lisa Cai/Maddie Flamm 6-4, 6-2; Kadyn Acor/Cassidy Acor, Havre, def. Jade Cruse/Mary Ann Herrera 6-2, 6-4.