Bulldogs, short six starters, fall to Fergus County

It was another tough week for the Hardin Bulldog football team as they fell to the Fergus County Eagles 20-0.

With six starters out, one due to injuries, it was a tough go for the Bulldog offense.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-5 for the season with their only win coming against Havre on the opening game of the season.

“We played with guys who had little to no playing time at all,” said Head Coach Jake Lynch. “These guys stepped up really well.”

The first quarter was scoreless, as Hardin’s defense forced Fergus to punt on their first drive of the game.

While they succeeded in moving the ball, penalties incomplete passes and a sack kept the Bulldog offense from getting on track.

In the second quarter, Fergus scored on the Bulldogs twice. Once was off an interception.

Fergus scored their third time off a Bulldog fumble, giving Lewistown their 20 points. Neither team could score in the fourth quarter.

Hardin did have some bright spots. According to Lynch, Ron Anderson and Bryce Roan both played very well.

“With freshman Hunter Bear Cloud at safety, Fergus picked on him, but he really stepped up,” Lynch said. “He had five tackles, one pass break-up and one interception.

Gidion Herbel had 11 tackles, Charles Storey 10 and Gabe Soto 9.5.

This Friday, Hardin will travel to Livingston and face the winless Park County Rangers.

Hardin 0 0 0 0 - 0

Fergus 0 14 6 0 - 20