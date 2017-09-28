Bulldogs run away with it

Even missing key varsity runners didn’t stop the Hardin boys and girls cross-country teams from taking first place at the St. Labre invite in Ashland last week.

“The JV runners that ran varsity stepped up very well,” said Head Coach Cindy Farmer. “These JV runners nearly all ran their personal best times.”

With about 70 runners in the cross-country program, it shows just how much depth these teams have.

For the girls, it was Libby Nedens who not only led the pack for the Lady Bulldogs, but also led all 50 varsity runners in to taking home first place. Nedens ran the course in 20:10. The Bulldogs took first place and second as well when, 11 seconds later, Sydney Little Light crossed the finish line with a time of 20:21, her personal best.

Third in for the Ladies with a sixth place finish was Madison Harmer with a 21:43, also her personal best time. Fourth in was Johnice Half who was running varsity for the first time that day. Half placed 15th overall with a 22:44, running her best time of the season. Half has shaved almost five minutes off her time compared to the first meet of the year.

Marion Hugs, another first-time varsity runner, placed fifth for Hardin and 17th overall with a time of 22:48. For Hugs, this was also her best run of the year.

Latisha Not Afraid was sixth in for Hardin with a 23:31 and seventh was Karissa DuShane with 24:55. Both ran their personal best times.

For the boys, it was another solid performance even though they were missing two of their varsity runners.

Every boy running achieved personal best times of the season.

First in for Hardin was Trajan Hill with a 17:17, taking fourth place overall. Second in for the Bulldogs was Cayden Hill with a time of 18:25, placing 13th overall. Hill was followed three seconds later by Trae Hugs, who placed 14th overall with a time of 18:28.

Fourth for Hardin was Tyrall Mountain Sheep with a time of 19:21, taking 25th overall. Seven seconds later, Beau Black Eagle crossed the finish line with a 19:28, taking 27th place overall.

Clement Not Afraid ran the course in 19:35 and this first-time varsity runner came in at 19:38.

The Bulldog JV teams also took first place at St. Labre with six boys and nine girls finishing in the top 15.

This week the Bulldogs will travel to Missoula for the Mountain West Invite.

St. Labre Invitational results: