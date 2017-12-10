Bulldogs maul Rangers

The Bulldogs scored their second victory of the season by defeating the Park County Rangers 32-6 Friday.

“They came out and played,” Head Coach Jake Lynch said. “Offensively, it was the best performance of the year.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 312 total yards and 17 first downs, with 282 coming on the ground and 30 through the air.

“The guys are starting to focus,” Lynch said. “They are learning from their past mistakes.”

The biggest improvement for Hardin was the offensive line getting movement downhill and opening up running lanes for the backs.

It should be noted that Hardin scored more points Friday than they did in their previous six games.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs started to move and, in six plays, Codi Small got into the end zone for the first points of the game. Quarterback Conner Schwend ran it in for the two-point conversion, giving Hardin an 8-0 lead.

Park County did come back on a 25-yard touchdown pass, giving the Rangers six after their own two-point conversion failed.

The Bulldogs went into the locker room at the half with an 8-6 lead.

It was in the third quarter when Hardin took command of the game.

Hardin took over on its own 40 to start the second half and just pounded the ball up the middle, before Small punched it in from the two-yard line. Schwend ran it in for two, putting the Bulldogs up 16-6.

Then the Bulldog defense stepped up, forcing Park to punt on the fourth down and 20.

Park punted the ball, setting up Hardin on the Rangers’ 14-yard line.

The Bulldogs scored on this drive when Schwend drove the ball in on a nine-yard carry. Small converted for two points, increasing the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-6.

The Bulldogs would drive the ball in one more time on a 18-yard carry by Small, with Schwend converting for two to give Hardin its 32 points.

Offensively, Small rushed for 222 yards, three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Schwend rushed for 42 yards and two 2-point conversions, and Malik Toure had two receptions for 30 yards.

The Bulldog defense held Park to just 26 rushing yards and 110 passing.

Small and Gideon Herbel led Hardin with nine tackles each. David Evans and Justin Zier had seven tackles with both having one tackle for a loss. Gabe Soto had six tackles, two sacks and one tackle for a loss. Finally, Charles Storey had six tackles and Bryce Roan five tackles.

This Friday, Hardin will travel to Laurel to meet the Locomotives.

Hardin 0 8 24 0 - 32

Park County 0 6 0 0 - 6