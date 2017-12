Bulldogs host home swim meet

The Hardin Bulldogs hosted their own invite Saturday with local swimmers placing at the top six in six individual events.

In team action, the girls placed fourth overall and the boys fifth against all Billings schools and Bozeman.

In the girls’ competition, Demi Uffelman placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming it in 28.58. Uffelman also placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.58.

Nicole Nedens took fourth overall in the 500-yard freestyle Nicole Nedens with a time of 7:11.85. Nedens also placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle.

Hannah Mark placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley and also placed 10th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Angeleena Lind placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Lady Bulldogs placed fourth. They placed fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay as well.

In boys’ races, Dominic Stevens placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming it in 25.34. Stevens also placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Lane Blankenship placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.22. In the 200-yard freestyle, Ruben Martinez placed eighth, and in the 50-yard freestyle, Taylor Lundberg placed eighth and Gabe Soto placed 10th.

Lundberg also placed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke.