Bulldogs fall to Red Devils 28-0

It was a tough go for the Bulldog football team Friday as they fell to the Dawson County Red Devils 28-0.

“We didn’t come out playing well offensively,” said Head Coach Jake Lynch. “For whatever reason, we were inconsistent.”

Part of the problem for the Bulldogs was they went into the game beat up.

“We had three or four starters that were out because of concussion protocols, several No. 2 players banged-up and we were missing two key players who were short practice time due to other obligations,” Lynch said.

One of the problems for the Bulldogs was last week’s air quality, which shortened limited practice time on the field.

It was a hard go for the Bulldogs offensively, and too many three and out’s put a lot of pressure on the defense. The Bulldogs were able to hold Glendive to only 7 points in the first half, but it was in the third and fourth quarters that Glendive put up 21 of their 28 points.

In the third, Glendive ran in for a score for 7, ran a Bulldog fumble recovery in for another 7 and scored a third 7 late in the fourth.

“Defensively, I was happy with the way we played,” Lynch said. “By the third quarter, the defense was getting tired. Too many third and out’s offensively put pressure on the Bulldog defense.”

Offensively, Hardin had 123 yard on the ground with Codi Small accounting for almost all of them. Quarterback Connor Schwend passed for 68 yards.

Small also had 16 tackles and one sack. Lynch pointed out Small.

“He’s a real fighter; he plays offense, defense and special teams,” Lynch said. “The kid doesn’t want to come off the field.”

Defensively, Gidion Herbel had 17 tackles, Gabe Soto 10 tackles and Will Caprata nine tackles and one sack.

Lynch said, “We have one of the more talented teams on the field. We have to play hard and play clean.”

Friday the Bulldogs are at home against the Sidney Eagles.

According to Lynch, Sidney is a good team, but not as good as last year.

“Their not overly talented, but are well coached and play hard,” said Lynch.

Friday there will not be a JV game, varsity play will start at 7 p.m. at Imer Field.