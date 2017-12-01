Bulldogs down Shepherd, Sidney lose to Skyview

It was a big weekend for the 7-1 Hardin Bulldog boys basketball team as they defeated Shepherd 86-50 on Thursday, took down Sidney 102-59 Saturday and lost to Class AA Billings Skyview Tuesday. As of Monday, in Class A high school basketball rankings, Hardin is second behind Dillon. Sidney is rated fifth in state rankings.

Versus Shepherd

Against Shepherd, the Bulldogs were solid in all four periods of their scoring attack. Starting with the first quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 21-7 and just kept pouring it on. Going into halftime, the Bulldogs had 42-19 lead.

The third quarter was better for the Mustangs, who put up 21 points to Hardin’s 20, but the fourth quarter sealed Shepherd’s fate when the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs by 14 points, giving Hardin a 36 point victory.

Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Virgil McCormick with 18 followed by David Evans with 14 and Darnell Lefthand with 13. Famous Lefthand put 11 points on the board.

Darnell led the Bulldogs in total rebounds with 16 followed by McCormick with 11.

Versus Sidney

On Saturday against Sidney, it was another rout for Hardin when they handed undefeated Sidney their first loss in a big way. Hardin took a 102-59 victory and put in play the 40-point rule. The last three minutes, the clock never stopped as Hardin went over the century mark in scoring.

Head Coach Andrew Round Face said, “We expected a lot more from Sidney. We were prepared for competition.”

The first quarter set the tone for Hardin as they came out scoring 32 points to Sidney’s 10. Hardin went into the half with a 53-30 lead. The Bulldogs put on another scoring show in the third period, putting up another 30 points and outscoring the Eagles by 13. Hardin went into the fourth having scored 83 points to Sidney’s 47.

The fourth period was icing on the cake for Hardin as they put an additional 19 points for a final score of 102.

Leading Hardin in scoring was Famous Lefthand with 27, 15 of those points coming from the 3-point line. David Evans put up 20 points, Darnell Lefthand 13 and Holman Real Bird with 12.

Darnell Lefthand led the Bulldogs in total rebounds with 15, followed by Evans with 7.

Versus Billings Skyview

On Tuesday, Hardin suffered their first loss against Class AA top ranked Billings Skyview. The Bulldogs were defeated 71-88 in home action. For the Bulldogs, it was the fourth period that got away from them with Skyview putting up 31 points to Hardin’s 18. Going into the fourth, the Bulldogs were down by only 4 points.

The scoring leader for Hardin was Darnell Lefthand with 25 points, followed by David Evans with 12.

Darnell Lefthand led Hardin in total rebound with 10 and Evan with 8.

Friday, Hardin will be playing at home against the Lodge Grass Indians with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.