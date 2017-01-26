Bulldogs dominate over Eastern A teams

The Hardin Bulldogs continue undefeated in Eastern A play, beating the Miles City Cowboys 71-61 Friday and the Glendive Red Devils 73-30 Saturday.

While both Miles City and Glendive deployed offensive delaying practices when they had the ball in attempt to slow the Bulldogs down, their attempts failed. Hardin outscored them in all but the final period against Miles City.

Friday night, the Cowboys kept it close, ending the first period behind by only 3 points. The second and third periods, the Bulldogs opened up the lead. At the half, Hardin led 47-36.

The third period, the Bulldogs extended their lead by another 7 points, taking a 22-point lead. The fourth period saw Miles City taking back from that 22-point lead by 3 points, ending the game with a 19-point Bulldog win.

Scoring for Hardin was Virgil McCormick with 29 points, followed by David Evans with 15 and Darnell Left Hand with 12.

Holman Real Bird added 6 and Steffan Walks Over Ice added 5.

Left Hand led in total rebounds with nine and Konnolly Shane had six.

Saturday, against Glendive – there is no other way of putting it – the Bulldogs thumped Glendive, defeating them 73-30 with the 40-point rule going into effect midway through the third quarter.

Hardin dominated Glendive in every aspect of the game and, while Glendive attempted to slow Hardin, down nothing they did proved effective.

They didn’t have an answer to Left Hand and Evans’ play under the bucket. The Bulldogs outmanned, outgunned and just flat out-played the Red Devils.

Hardin took an 18-6 point lead at the end of the first period and outscored the Red Devils by 17 in the second, giving Hardin a 46-17 lead at the half.

The third and fourth periods were no better for Glendive and the Bulldogs increased their lead by 9 in the third and 9 in the fourth as well, giving Hardin a 73-30 victory.

Left Hand led Hardin with 24 points, followed by Evans with 13, Famous Left Hand with 10 and Andrew House with 9.

Darnell Left Hand and House led the Bulldogs in total rebounds with four apiece, followed by Malik Tour’e, Walks Over Ice and Shane with three. Darnell Left Hand had six steals with Famous Left Hand and Evans each having three.

This week, the boys basketball team will travel to Laurel on Thursday and Sidney on Friday for continued conference play.