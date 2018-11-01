Bulldogs defeat Belgrade wrestlers, place eighth in Bozeman on Saturday

The Bulldogs traveled to Belgrade last Thursday for a dual and then on to Bozeman Friday and Saturday for the Tom LeProwse Battle in the Bridgers.

The Bulldogs began with a nice win in Belgrade, defeating the Panthers 47-27. With both teams forfeiting a weight class, it was an even matchup. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs took every match from 152 to heavyweight.

In Bozeman, the Bulldogs competed against 28 teams, taking eighth place overall.

Head Coach Travis Kreiger said, “We went in knowing it was going to be tough.”

Kreiger explained that only four of their wrestlers came in with seeding.

Seeding is determined by how they placed at this event last year and how they placed in the 2017 state tournament.

The Bulldogs had five wrestlers make it into the placement rounds, with Justin Zier taking first at 182.

In the championship round, Zier scored an 11-2 major decision over Bozeman’s Brandon Cooper.

“He was a man on a mission,” Kreiger said. “Zier knocked off the No. 1-rated kid out of Livingston and in the championship round defeated a top rated AA kids.”

Placing second at 170 was Brenden Roan, who lost in championship round to Nakoda Siegel of Colstrip.

Placing third for the Bulldogs was Bryce Roan at 152, who defeated Colstrip’s Ty Bradley by a 14-4 major decision.

“Bryce wrestled tough,” Kreiger said. “He lost his quarterfinal match, battled back and took third place.”

At 160, Conner Schwend placed seventh.

“Schwend had to wrestled hard just to get into the second day,” Kreiger said. “He had no seeding criteria, so he had to take the hard way into the placing rounds.”

At 205, Will Caprata placed sixth for Hardin.

According to Kreiger, “Caprata wrestled really well on Friday, got into the semifinals. He ran into some tough wrestlers.”

In junior varsity action in Columbus, the Bulldogs placed third overall with Jesse Murdock taking first place; Keith Pretty Weasel, Hunter Popetsaitke and Ronald Anderson placing second; John Mehing placing third; and Ty Greenfield, Cameron Elk Shoulder and Preston Bad Bear placing fourth.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to The Border Wars in Casper, Wyo. for a dual tournament that will feature teams from four states. The JV team will be at the Cowboy Invite in Miles City.

Tom LeProwse Battle in the Bridgers (at Bozeman)

Team scores: 1. Bozeman 174; 2. Billings Senior 156.5; 3. Butte 148; 4. Billings Skyview 146.5; 5. Colstrip 136; 6. Polson 132; 7. Great Falls 111; 8. Hardin 109; 9. Helena Capital 101; 10. Missoula Big Sky/Loyola 100; 11. Missoula Sentinel 99.5; 12. Billings West 97; 13. CMR 88.5; 15. Helena 79; 16. Huntley Project 77; 17. Forsyth 67.5; 18. Bozeman JV 56; 19. Powell 55; 20. Whitehall 48; 21. Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges 45; 22. Belgrade 42.5; 23. Cody 42; 24. Park 31; 25. Butte Central 30; 26. Billings Central 23.5; 27. Laurel 22.5; 28. Missoula Hellgate 12; T-29. Belt 0; T-29 Columbus/Absarokee 0; T-29 Custer County 0; T-29 Lone Peak 0.

152 pounds

Championship — Jace Rhodes, BWH, maj. dec. Parker Adler, Pols, 13-5.

Third place — Bryce Roan, HARD, maj. dec. Ty Bradley, Cols, 14-4.

Fifth place — Keegan Mulhill, Boze, p. Cooper Hoffman, BCDT, 2:25.

160 pounds

Championship — Jordan Komac, GFH, dec. Brent Tezak, BCDT, 3-2.

Third place — Cody Blaede, Cols, dec. Dan Beaudrie, CODY, 7-6.

Fifth place — Carl Anderson, But, dec. Trevor Dillon, BSV, 1-0.

170 pounds

Championship — Nakoda Siegel, Cols, maj. dec. Brenden Roan, HARD, 16-6.

Third place — Brock Bushfield, BSV, p. Hunter Fritsch, Pols, 2:02.

Fifth place — Jacob Fritzler, BSH, maj. dec. Mason Corcoran, MBig, 10-2.

182 pounds

Championship — Justin Zier, HARD, maj. dec. Brandon Cooper, Boze, 11-2.

Third place — Shane Gibson, Pali, dec. Brenner Bushfield, BSV, 4-3.

Fifth place —Dylan Goforth, Sent, dec. Kameron Moreno, But, 5-2.

205 pounds

Championship — Blaine Buchanan, HUPR, dec. Seth Jensen, HCap, 11-7.

Third place — Jarret Leinwand, BSH, dec. Alan LaRocque, GFH, 3-1.

Fifth place — Bryar Newbary, Sent, p. Will Caprata, HARD, 0:46.