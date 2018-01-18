Bulldog wrestlers travel to Casper Wyo. for Trojan Border Wars

The Hardin Bulldog wrestling team traveled to a new venue over the weekend at Casper, Wyo. to do battle in the first ever Trojan Border Wars, held at Kelly Walsh High School.

The dual tournament had teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Idaho and Nebraska competing in the event.

Two Bulldogs went undefeated for the dual tournament and were selected to the Trojan Border Wars All Tournament Team: Bryce Roan at 152 and Justin Zier at 195.

It was an exciting weekend for us,” Head Coach Travis Kreiger said. “Overall, I’m pleased. It was good to see some different competition.”

One of the curve balls it threw at the Bulldogs was, instead of 13 weight classes, there are15 in Wyoming wrestling.

“A lot of our guys wrestled out of their weight class,” Kreiger said.

Kreiger point out Hardin’s Beau Black Eagle, who wrestles at 103.

“He had to wrestle at 106,” he said. “He was one of the smaller kids. Out of the seven duals, only two kids were about his size. He was hanging in there, though.”

According to Kreiger some of the kids Black Eagle went against were about 10 pounds heavier than he was and, at that weight class, two pounds makes a big difference.

One of the other disadvantages for Hardin was the 15 weight classes meant Hardin was forfeiting at least two every dual.

Against Casper’s Kelly Walsh high school, Hardin lost 44-35. Taking home wins for Hardin were Bryce Roan at 152, Conner Schwend at 170, Brenden Roan at 182, Will Caprata at 220 and Jesse Murdock at 285.

In action against Star Valley, Hardin lost 58-18. Bryce Roan, Brenden Roan and Justin Zier all won for the Bulldogs.

Hardin’s only victory was against Teton, Idaho, with the Bulldogs taking at 42-37 victory. The Roan brothers, Ty Greenfield, Schwend, Zier, Caprata and Murdock all had wins.

Next, Hardin battled Casper Natrona, losing 42-29. Winning for the Bulldogs were Hunter Popetsaitke, the Roan brothers, Schwend, Zier and Caprata.

“Against Natrona, if it wasn’t for forfeits, we would have won more matches,” said Kreiger. “We won by points, they won by pins.”

Next, the Bulldogs went to battle with Rapid City, S.D. Central, losing 51-22. According to Kreiger, Rapid City Central is one of the top high school teams in the nation.

Zier and Bryce Roan won. Brenden Roan, Keith Pretty Weasel won by forfeit.

Hardin faced North Platte, Neb. next, losing to them 48-28.

“We battled tough,” Kreiger said. “It was the forfeits. They caught up with us again.”

Winning for Hardin was Popetsaitke, Bryce Roan, Zier, Caprata and Murdock.

The Bulldogs’ last battle of the weekend was against Douglas, Wyo., with Hardin losing 60-12.

“Douglas got on a roll,” said Kreiger. “By the time we got to a couple of our guys, it was already out of reach.”

Bryce Roan, Zier and Murdock were the only winners for Hardin.

“Overall I’m very pleased,” Kreiger said. “We knew going in it was going to be a fight. The competition was tough and it was good to see different teams. Maybe, this will become an annual thing for us.”

This week, Hardin will travel to the Class A Duals in Lewistown. This meet will see all 22 Class A teams in the state wrestling.

TROJAN BORDER WARS RESULTS

Kelly Walsh defeated Hardin 44-35

• 132 - Caleb Nathan (Kelly Walsh) over Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) TF 20-3

• 138 - Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 1:18

• 145 - Sam Henderson (Kelly Walsh) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 3:46

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Kevin Anderson (Kelly Walsh) Fall 4:41

• 160 - Luke Nathan (Kelly Walsh) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Dec 9-4

• 170 - Conner Schwend (Hardin) over Jagger Hillhouse (Kelly Walsh) Fall 2:29

• 182 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) over Jesus Alvarado (Kelly Walsh) TF 16-0

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Brock Speigleberg (Kelly Walsh) Fall 0:43

• 220 - Will Caprata (Hardin) over Jared Warden (Kelly Walsh) Fall 2:47

• 285 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) over Duane Nussbaum (Kelly Walsh) Fall 2:53

• 106 - Gavin Mancini (Kelly Walsh) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 1:34

• 113 - Lane Jackson (Kelly Walsh) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 1:35

• 120 - Devyn Mostellar (Kelly Walsh) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Devan Lineman (Kelly Walsh) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

S tar Valley defeated Hardin 58-18

• 138 - Tyson Hoopes (Star Valley) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 3:27

• 145 - Trevor Clark (Star Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 1:10

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Kodi Burk (Star Valley) Fall 2:31

• 160 - Koa DeLong (Star Valley) over Ty Greenfield (Hardin) Fall 3:09

• 170 - Trent Clark (Star Valley) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Dec 6-4

• 182 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) over Matt Hunting (Star Valley) Fall 2:00

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Connor O`Brien (Star Valley) Fall 1:47

• 220 - Josh Dawson (Star Valley) over Will Caprata (Hardin) Dec 3-1

• 285 - Hunter Cranney (Star Valley) over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) Fall 3:09

• 106 - Haze Child (Star Valley) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 0:39

• 113 - Logan Hoopes (Star Valley) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 1:59

• 120 - Tristan Hicks (Star Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Trey Waldron (Star Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - Gavin Patterson (Star Valley) over Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) Maj 15-1

Hardin defeated Teton 42-37

• 145 - James Fullmer (Teton) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 5:52

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Jayden Hertz (Teton) Fall 3:05

• 160 - Ty Greenfield (Hardin) over Josh Wright (Teton) Fall 3:21

• 170 - Conner Schwend (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 182 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Marco Tzompa (Teton) Fall 2:18

• 220 - Will Caprata (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 285 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) over Dawson Kaufman (Teton) Fall 0:42

• 106 - Conner Scholes (Teton) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 1:17

• 113 - Cooper Cooke (Teton) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 1:40

• 120 - Hunter Hill (Teton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Parker Bleggi (Teton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - Denton Moulton (Teton) over Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) Dec 10-3

• 138 - Anthony Bleggi (Teton) over Unknown (Unattached) Maj 11-1

Natrona County defeated Hardin 42-29

• 182 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) over Wyatt Atkinson (Natrona County) TF 15-0

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Daniel Slack (Natrona County) Dec 7-5

• 220 - Will Caprata (Hardin) over Kooper Claney (Natrona County) Fall 1:35

• 285 - Trevon Smith (Natrona County) over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) Fall 8:16

• 106 - Cole Wirtz (Natrona County) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 2:47

• 113 - Phillip Peppersack (Natrona County) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 2:29

• 120 - Cyruss Meeks (Natrona County) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Kyler Henderson (Natrona County) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) over wade charron (Natrona County) Fall 2:31

• 138 - Hunter Weickham (Natrona County) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 3:59

• 145 - Double Forfeit

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Paulo Benabise (Natrona County) Dec 6-0

• 160 - Conner Schwend (Hardin) over Bryer Benham (Natrona County) Fall 1:58

• 170 - Brett Brenton (Natrona County) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Rapid City Central defeated Hardin 51-22

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Nolan Smith (Rapid City Central) Fall 4:50

• 220 - Mathais Thompson (Rapid City Central) over Will Caprata (Hardin) Fall 5:11

• 285 - Ty Olson (Rapid City Central) over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) UTB 2-2

• 106 - Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 1:23

• 113 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 120 - Ethan Thibeault (Rapid City Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Kadyn Kraye (Rapid City Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - TJ Morrison (Rapid City Central) over Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) Fall 1:51

• 138 - Sean Mitchell (Rapid City Central) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 5:51

• 145 - Max Lowe (Rapid City Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) Maj 11-0

• 160 - Wyatt Jungclaus (Rapid City Central) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Dec 6-3

• 170 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 182 - Bridger Kraye (Rapid City Central) over Brenden Roan (Hardin) Dec 4-3

North Platte defeated Hardin 48-28

• 220 - Will Caprata (Hardin) over Mason Newland (North Platte) Fall 0:31

• 285 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) over Hunter Bose (North Platte) Fall 2:45

• 106 - Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 0:35

• 113 - Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 2:52

• 120 - Jordan Barber (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Jayson Scott (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) over Dom Tridle (North Platte) Maj 17-6

• 138 - Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Fall 3:09

• 145 - Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Quintan Vieyra (North Platte) Fall 0:45

• 160 - Emilio Ramos (North Platte) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Fall 3:43

• 170 - Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Fall 3:28

• 182 - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Douglas defeated Hardin 60-12

• 285 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) over Dallas Wik (Douglas) Dec 4-0

• 106 - Chance Himle (Douglas) over Beau Black Eagle (Hardin) Fall 0:33

• 113 - Jacob Smylie (Douglas) over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) Fall 3:20

• 120 - Kagan Lenzen (Douglas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 126 - Kadin Matthews (Douglas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 132 - Cayden Dowse (Douglas) over Hunter Popetsaitke (Hardin) Dec 9-5

• 138 - Hazen Walmsley (Douglas) over Ronald Anderson (Hardin) Dec 2-0

• 145 - Christian Coffman (Douglas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 152 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) over Jake Smith (Douglas) Fall 1:53

• 160 - Dax Read (Douglas) over Conner Schwend (Hardin) Fall 1:14

• 170 - Dylon Case (Douglas) over Brenden Roan (Hardin) Fall 0:32

• 182 - Kullin Lindbo (Douglas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

• 195 - Justin Zier (Hardin) over Cody Pinkerton (Douglas) Dec 15-10

• 220 - Dawson Stinson (Douglas) over Will Caprata (Hardin) Fall 0:30