Bulldog wrestlers take first place at Huntley duals

Even though the Bulldog wrestlers competed without a full team, they still managed to take first place at the Huntley duals.



“They went out and just battled,” said Head Coach Travis Kreiger.



With 16 teams participating at the duals, they were divided into four pools of four teams.



The first action the Bulldogs saw was against Baker, with the Bulldogs taking it 45-19. In their second round of action, the Bulldogs wrestled Huntley Project’s junior varsity team, winning 52-6. With Hardin giving one weight class to forfeit, the Bulldogs didn’t lose a match against Huntley.



In their third round of action, Hardin defeated Billings Skyview’s JV 39-18, which put Hardin into the semi-finals against Columbus.



“Against Columbus, we had things go our way,” Kreiger said. “At 138, Jace Guptill was losing, he battled back and in the third period got the pin.”



That win sent Hardin into the finals against Malta, with the Bulldogs defeating the Mustangs 31-28.



“In order to win,” Kreiger said. “We had to have pins and we got those pins.”



“Hunter Popetsaitke at 132 won it for us.”



Malta’s Callan Mears had defeated Popetsaitke twice before. In the Bulldogs’ fight for first place at Huntley, Popetsaitke defeated Mears.



“He just wears a lot of guys out,” Kreiger said.



In Huntley, Popetsaitke, Bryce Roan, Brenden Roan, Justin Zier and Will Caprata all went 5-0. Preston Bad Bear went 4-0, and Keith Pretty Weasel and Jesse Murdock went 4-1.



At Friday’s mixer in Shepherd, Murdock and Bad Bear went 3-0; Caprata, Zier, Brenden Roan and Bryce Roan went 2-0; and Arnold Coyote Runs went 3-1.



This Thursday, Hardin will travel to Colstrip for their invite.