Bulldog wrestlers place in top half at Sidney Wrestling Invite

With teams from Washington, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, the Hardin Bulldog wrestling team placed 10th overall out of 24 teams. Among Eastern A division teams, only Sidney scored more points.

“We wrestled well,” Head Coach Travis Kreiger said. “This was a good opportunity to get out and compete.”

This being the first invite of the season, the Bulldogs are still sorting things out and didn’t have a complete lineup.

Friday, the Bulldogs saw their first action in dual play.

“We put a couple of freshmen out there to give them some experience,” Kreiger said.

Even with that, the Bulldogs still forfeited a couple of weight classes.

In dual action, Hardin defeated Killdeer, N.D. 45-21, lost to Sidney 45-15 and beat Glasgow 41-33, taking third place in their pool.

Saturday was tournament action with Hardin placing seven varsity wrestlers.

At 113, Keith Pretty Weasel placed seventh and at 152, Bryce Roan took second place.

“Bryce wrestled tough,” Kreiger said. “He only lost to Michael Weber of Forsyth by two points. This match should have gone into overtime.”

At 160, Conner Schwend placed sixth and at 170, Brenden Roan took seventh place. Gideon Herbel placed fourth at 182 and Will Caprata also placed fourth at 205. At 285, Jesse Murdock placed seventh.

In junior varsity action, the Bulldogs also did well, placing seven wrestlers and taking sixth overall out of 17 teams.

Placing for the JV team was Jace Guptill and Calder Oilkington at 138, Kaysera Stops at 145, Solomon Blacksmith at 152, Ty Greenfield at 160, Cameron Elk Shoulder at 182, Aiden Rising Sun at 205 and Nic Hagerman at heavyweight.

Hardin will be at home on Thursday for a quad meet against Laurel, Billings Central and Colstrip. On Friday, the team will travel to Glasgow for their invite.

Team scores: Post Falls (Idaho) 186, Columbia High (Idaho) 170, Bozeman 160.5, Lake Stevens (Wash.) 137.5, Minot, N.D. 132.5, Billings Skyview 124.5, Sidney 115, Colstrip 110.5, Billings Senior 102, Hardin 96.5, Bowman 85.5, Dawson County 81.0, Billings West 65, Forsyth 62, Glasgow 51.5, Williston 42, Custer County, 34, Wolf Point 24.5, Circle 16, Poplar 15, Baker 12, Frazer 4, killdeer 4, Broadus 3, Dickinson 0.

Individual order of finish

103: Kelby Armstrong, Minot; Alejandro Madrid, Senior; Lane Reardon, Post Falls; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Camron Reilly, Forsyth; Davian Rios, Minot.

113: Marcus Johnson, Lake Stevens; Gentry Lamb, Skyview; Trisetan Kemp, Wolf Point; Braxton Scheeler, Custer County; Tayt Rogers, Bozeman; Josh Scott, Columbia High, Keith Pretty Weasel, Hardin.

120: Alex Madrigal, Bowman; Sterling Quinn, Bozeman; Jordan Grimm, Post Falls; Levi Cluff, Columbia High; Bridger Lamb, Skyview; Samuel Goodman, Minot.

126: Ridge Lovett, Post Falls; Leif Schroeder, Bozeman; Matthew Dewitt, Senior; Kyle LaCoursiere, Lake Stevens; Corey Hooker, Minot; Lincoln Stormer, Circle.

132: Brody Armstrong, Minot; Matthew Reyling, Glasgow; Angel Rios, Columbia High; Christian Dean, Sidney; A.J. Delarosa, Post Falls; Dalton McKenzie, Williston.

138: Jackson Currier, Colstrip; Charlie Klepps, Senior; Kade Grigsby; Matt McLeod, Post Falls; Trevon McClaanahan, Minot; Cody LaCoursiere, Lake Stevens.

145: Chance mcLane, Bozeman; Kekana Fouret, Columbia High; Ben Stortz, Dawson County; Jace Winter, Sidney; Austin Ketchem, Skyview; Nathan Weber, Forsyth.

152: Michael Weber, Forsyth; Bryce Roan, Hardin; Keegan Mulhill, Bozeman; Jace Rhodes, West; Jason Burchell, Post Falls; Jacob Mortensen, Minot.

160: Braydon Huber, Post Falls; Clayton Mattern, Bowman; Ty Bradley, Colstrip; Allomar Alexander, Columbia High; Connor Peterson, Skyview; Conner Schwend, Hardin.

170: Nakoda Siegel, Colstrip; Coleton Kazmierczak, Post Falls; Brock Bushfield, Skyview; Jacob Fritzler, Senior; Tyler Clapp, dawson County; Dalton Herbst, Baker. Brenden Roan, Hardin.

182: Michael Cox, Columbia High; Nelson Crisafullim, Dawson County; Brandon Cooper, Bozeman; Gidion Herbel, Hardin; Cody Blaede, Colstrip; Brenner Bushfield, Skyview.

205: Malachi Lawrence, Lake Stevens; Skylar Hughes, Columbia High; Noah Thomas, Skyview; Will Caprata, Hardin; Andrew Caprata, West; Hayes Meged, Custody County.

285: Elijah Huff, Minot; Merlin Whitedirt, Colstrip; Levi Malcolm, West; Keegan Mires, Dawson County; Ryan Horner, Sidney; Lex Herberle, Forsyth, Jesse Murdock, Hardin.