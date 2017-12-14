Bulldog wrestlers place seven, take three top spots in Glasgow

It was a busy week for the Bulldog wrestlers starting off Thursday evening at home for the Hardin Duals, and then heading to Glasgow for duals on Friday and a tournament on Saturday.

At home Thursday, Hardin dominated their own duals, defeating Billings Central 54-18 and Laurel 48-24.

“Overall, it was a great weekend,” said Head Coach Travis Kreiger. “It’s a good way to start the year.”

In Glasgow Friday, Hardin had four duals, winning three of them. They defeated Valier/Choteau 42-24, the Sidney JV squad 42-34 and Glasgow 36-21. They lost only to Glendive 31-37.

In these duals, Hardin started some of its younger wrestlers who have little experience.

At 103, Kreiger pointed out Beau Black Eagle.

“He’s new to the sport and very raw, but he’s a ball of fire on the mat,” Kreiger said. “He just goes hard.”

Also new to varsity action are Paul Pryor and Zane Cummins.

“They’re going to take some lumps,” Kreiger said. “It’s a process; don’t get discouraged. We will get back to practice and work things out. It’s about effort and attitude. The wins will come.”

In Saturday’s tournament, the Bulldogs took second place overall out of 18 teams with Hardin placing seven wrestlers – three of them took home first place victories.

At 152, Bryce Roan placed first, defeating Brandon Held of Glendive. At 182, Gideon Herbel took first and on his way pinned one of the top seed wrestlers in the state from Glendive. Will Caprata joined the first place ranking at 205.

“Caprata has done a ton of work,” Kreiger said. “He dominated on the mat, pinning his way to a first place finish.”

Placing second for the Bulldogs is Jesse Murdock at 285 and placing third at 182 was Brenden Roan.

Placing fourth for Hardin at 160 was Conner Schwend and also placing fourth was Hunter Popetsaitke.

Kreiger said, “At 132, Popetsaitke is in one tough weight class. It has state placers everywhere. He is an outstanding wrestler and just works his tail off. He is not afraid to wrestle a six minute match.”

This Friday, Hardin will be at Shepherd. On Saturday, they wrestle at Huntley Project.

22nd Annual Scottie

Invitational at Glasgow

Team scores: Sidney 205, Hardin 130.5, Glasgow 120, Glendive 118.5, Malta 87, Circle 73, Shepherd 60.5, Chinook 48, Billings Central 41, Valier 38, Wolf Point 37.5, Choteau 36, Harlem 36, Poplar 31, Fairfield 27, Simms 26, Shelby 25.5, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 14.5.

Individual order of finish

103: Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Krayle Stormer, Circle; Austin Swanson, Chinook; Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sidney.

113: Tanner Cook, Shepherd; Trisetan Kemp, Wolf Point; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Matt Connelly, Valier.

120: Colten Fast, Glasgow; Alex Derbyshire, Central; Trevor held, Glendive; Garrett Pruttis, Chinook.

126: Kade Graves, Sidney; Lincoln Stormer, Circle; Oden Hallock, Glasgow; Logan Boadle, Poplar.

132: Christian Dean, Sidney; Callan Mears, Malta; Kaden Zimmerman, Glasgow; Hunter Popetsiatke, Hardin.

138: Trey Simanton, Malta; Matt Reyling, Glasgow; Quinn WHitmus, Wolf Point; Trey Taylor, Circle.

145: Ben Stortz, Glendive; Jace Winter, Sidney; Wyatt Brusven, Shelby; Kaden Moore, Malta.

152: Bryce Roan, Hardin; Brandon Held, Glendive; Jace Johnson, Sidney; Ceaton Mears, Malta.

160: Tyler Clapp, Glendive; Riley Waters, Sidney; (tie for fourth) Nate Gorham, Shepherd; Conner Schwend, Hardin.

170: Jett Jones, Sidney; Sonny Cochran, Shepherd; Dillon Anderson, Fairfield; Avery Gurney, Sidney.

182: Gidion Herbel, Hardin; Trevor Dean, Sidney; Brenden Roan, Hardin; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive.

205: Will Caprata, Hardin; James Slaughter, Choteau; Brett Monroe, Valier; Matt Fulton, Glendive.

285: Curtis Humphreys, Harlem; Jesse Murdock, Hardin; Kyle Schillinger, Circle; Trey Pribbernow, Poplar.