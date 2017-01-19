Bulldog wrestlers place 9th in Miles City

Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team took ninth place out of the 25 teams at the 59th Cowboy Invitational Wrestling tournament held in Miles City last week. According to Head Coach Travis Kreiger, Hardin had an interesting time with every team member having a bye in their first round.

“The team wrestled tough,” said Kreiger. “We had a couple of bad placing on the brackets and we left some matches out there that we should have won. Overall, the kids did well.”

The Bulldogs walked away with one first place finish, Uriah Turner at 182.

In his first round, Turner pinned Kai Dole of Huntley Project in 2:54 and in the quarterfinals defeated Baker’s Paul Wang by a close 4-3 decision. In the semifinals, Turner made quick work of Glasgow’s Tony Kaiser by sticking him in just 10 seconds.

Turner took home first place by an 8-0 major decision over Tucker Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo.

Taking second place for Hardin at 152 was Brenden Roan. Roan took out Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo. in 38 seconds, Avery Gurney of Sidney in 1:12 and, in the semifinals, won a 13-1 major decision over Caleb Usher of Dickinson, N.D.

The first-place round, Roan lost to undefeated Cory Kistler of Huntley Project.

At 170, Justin Zier took home a sixth place finish, losing to Wyatt Selman of Huntly Project. On his way to a sixth place finish, Zier pinned Logan Desatoff of Broudas in 1:48 and also pinned Will Lorash of Billings Senior in 2:56.

At 285, Grant Scalpcane placed fourth after wrestling seven matches over the course of two days. Scalpcane lost his first round match to Jarrett Leinwald of Billings Senior by a close 3-2 decision. In the consolation round, he defeated Archie Swift of Miles City by pinning him in 1:34, pinned Circle’s Kyle Schillinger in 1:34 in the third consolation round, won a sudden victory over O’Shon Old Mouse of Colstrip and pinned Dalton McInerney of Gillette, Wyo. in 2:17.

In the third place match, Scalpcane wrestled Leinwald of Billings Senior, again losing to him again by 1 point in a 2-1 decision.

“Scalpcane can battle with any kid in the state,” Kreiger said. “He wrestles smart and is just a solid kid.”

Both Wil Caprata and Gideon Herbel came within one match of getting into the placing rounds.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to Belgrade for the Class A duals.

59th Cowboy Invitational at Miles City Results

Team scores: 1, Colstrip 166; 2, Billings Skyview 154.5; 3, Gillette, Wyo., 154; 4, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D., 142; 5, Moorcroft, Wyo., 126; 6, Sidney 120.5; Glendive 116; 8, Billings Senior 110; 9, Hardin 97.5; 10, Glasgow 86; 11, Huntley Project 82; 12, Laurel 77; 13, Dickinson, N.D., 68; 14, Billings West 66; 15, Buffalo, Wyo., 65; 16, Forsyth 60; 17, Baker 51; 18, Livingston 48; 19, Cody, Wyo., 42; 20, Circle, 42; 21, Sheridan, Wyo., 30; 22, Butte Central 21; 23, Billings Central 17; 23, 17; 25, Miles City 14.

152: Championship -- Cory Kistler, Huntley Project d. Brenden Roan, Hardin, 7-0. Third place -- Cody Blaede, Colstrip d. Thomas Irwin, Dickinson 5-1. Fifth place -- Dan Beaudrie, Cody pinned Caleb Usher, Dickinson :50. Seventh place -- Mason Fend, Laurel maj. dec. Gabe Atwell, Buffalo 16-4.

170: Championship -- Issac Anderson, Hettinger-Scranton d. Jake Malchuski, Skyview 4-2. Third place -- Brenner Bushfield, Skyview pinned Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive 3:26. Fifth place -- Wyatt Selman, Huntley Project pinned Justin Zier, Hardin 1:54. Seventh place -- Kameron Clark, Dickinson d. Cameron Younger, Laurel, inj. default.

182: Championship -- Uriah Turner, Hardin maj. dec. Tucker Allison, Moorcroft 8-0. Third place -- Kai Dole, Huntley Project d. Tony Kaiser, Glasgow 4-2. Fifth place -- Sawyer Thogerson, Sidney pinned Casimir Melton, Glendive 2:03. Seventh place -- Paul Wang, Baker pinned Shane Gibson, Livingston 4:03.

285: Championship -- Merlin Whitedirt, Colstrip pinned Levi Malcolm, West 1:39. Third place -- Jarrett Leinwand, Senior d. Grant Scalpcane, Hardin 2-1. Fifth place -- Ryan Homer, Sidney pinned Dalton McInerney, Gillette, 1:15. Seventh place -- Hunter Wilson, Dickinson pinned Eli Marley, Glendive, 1:46.

285 - Grant Scalpcane (16-11) placed 4th and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Jarrett Leinwand (Billings Senior High School) 8-2 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 won by fall over Archie Swift (Miles City) 1-8 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 3 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 won by fall over Kyle Schillinger (Circle) 0-2 (Fall 3:58)

Cons. Round 4 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over O`shon Oldmouse (Colstrip) 18-13 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 5 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 won by decision over Hunter Wilson (Dickinson) 11-12 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 won by fall over Dalton Mcinerney (Campbell County) 4-9 (Fall 2:17)

3rd Place Match - Jarrett Leinwand (Billings Senior High School) 8-2 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 16-11 (Dec 2-1)