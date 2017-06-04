Bulldog varsity tennis come out strong against Billings AA teams

The Hardin Bulldog tennis teams are coming out of the shoots hot with the girls defeating Billings Skyview and Billings West, and the boys winning against Skyview and tying West in the first play of the season.

According to Head Coach Mike Flamm, this year’s teams have a lot of depth and are pushing each other hard.

Hardin has 71 players out for tennis and, according to Flamm, it’s the most ever.

“More kids are showing interest in tennis,” he said, “which is good.”

In girls action, Hardin only lost one match. In their 7-1 victory over Skyview, Lady Bulldog singles player Brittney Schaff won 6-0, 6-0 and Deshawna Anderson went 6-1, 6-1. In doubles play against Skyview it was a clean sweep for the ladies. The duo of Imani Kindness/Naumie DuShane took it in two scoring 6-2, 6-1, Lisa Cai/Katie Murdock won 6-2, 6-1, Makiko Reisig/Maddie Flamm 6-1, 6-0 and Sharmayne Hardy/Jade Cruse won 6-0, 6-0.

Against West, the Lady Bulldogs won 8-0 with Madisan Chavez, Brittney Schaff, Deshawna Anderson and Maddie Flamm all taking victories in singles play. In doubles action, the duos of Kindness/DuShane, Reisig/Katie Murdock, Anderson/Mary Anne Herrera and Hardy/Cruse all took victorious.

“The depth on the girls side is best ever,” said Flamm. “I’m happy with the leadership they are showing.”

In boys singles play, Hardin defeated Skyview 5-3 with Michael Neeser winning 6-0, 6-3, Jonathan Noteboom taking it 6-4, 6-3 and Charles Story claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

In doubles action, Jordel Yarlott/Ricky Hill took it 6-1, 6-1 and Migeul Lopez/Famous Lefthand won it 6-1, 6-3.

The Bulldogs played to a 4-4 tie against West, winning only one singles match with Neeser taking it 6-1, 6-4. In doubles play, David Evans/Codi Small, Taylor Lundburg/Gabe Passes and Lopez/Lefthand were all victorious.

“Boys teams have potential this year,” Flamm said. “Depth-wise, we have a lot of kids back from last season and we’re pushing them hard.”

Looking at the Eastern A conference, “the division is good,” he said.

Last week also saw the JV teams play in Hardin. According to Flamm, Hardin competed in about 90 of the 200 overall matches.

This weekend, the both varsity and JV players will travel to Glendive on Thursday, and the varsity will head to Havre Friday and Saturday. The JV will be playing at home on Saturday.