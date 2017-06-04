Saturday, April 8, 2017

Bulldog track gets underway at Laurel Triangular

Thu, 04/06/2017
By Jim Eshleman, Big Horn County News
Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Laurel for the first event of the season with the Bulldogs taking home some first places along the way.
 
In girls action, Charlie Bellrock claimed victory in the 3,200 meter with a time of 13:24.55. In the 100 and 300 hurdles, Shea Esp ruled, taking first place in both with times of 18.90 and 56.76.
 
Krystyn Price took first place in the second section of the long jump with a leap of 13-04 and, in the shot put, Marie Five placed first in the second section with a throw of 28 feet.
 
For the boys, Ezekiel Coyote Runs was first to finish in the 400 with a run of 55.48. In the 300 hurdles, David Prather placed first with a time of 44.92.
 
The Bulldogs placed first in the 400 meter relay with a time of 3:48.74. Running for the boys was Coyote Runs, Michael Parra, Tyrell Old Coyote and Prather. In the high jump Malick Toure dove to a first-place spot in the second section with a jump of 5-02. Toure also placed first in the second section of the long jump with a leap of 17-05.50 and Gavin Betts took first place in the third section of the long jump with a distance of 17.10.
 
Finally, in the discus, Prather placed first in the second section with a throw of 109-11.
 
High School Class A results (Laurel Triangular)

Girls

100 Meter Dash

Section 1: 1, Ludwig, Taylor, Laurel, 13.11. 2, Spitzer, Samantha, Laurel,

14.20. 3, Noble, Taylor, Laurel, 14.23. 4, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen,

14.26. 5, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 14.66. 6, Lind, Angeleena, Hardin, 15.01. 7,

Kelley, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 15.01. 8, Wagner, Lexi, Laurel, 15.61. 9, Markegard,

Skyler, Laurel, 16.20.

Section 2: 1, Gordon, Shianne, Billings Cen, 14.19. 2, Comstock, Alissia,

Billings Cen, 14.28. 3, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 14.42. 4, Schaff, Mara, Billings

Cen, 14.81.

400 

Section 1: 1, Ludwig, Taylor, Laurel, 1:03.19. 2, Gordon, Shianne, Billings

Cen, 1:06.98. 3, Erickson, Journey, Hardin, 1:09.34.

200

Section 2: 1, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen, 30.76. 2, Swiss, Anne, Hardin,

31.01. 3, Schaff, Mara, Billings Cen, 31.28.

800

Section 1: 1, Elmer, Jessica, Laurel, 2:38.09. 2, Half, Johnice, Hardin,

2:56.03. 3, Hoppel, Ashtyn, Laurel, 3:06.45. 4, Ventling, Paige, Laurel,

3:15.81. 5, Longbottom, Faith, Laurel, 3:26.08. 6, Deming, Kennedy, Laurel,

3:33.61. 7, Myhre, Emma, Laurel, 3:35.66.

3,200 

Section 1: 1, Bellrock, Charlie, Hardin, 13:24.55. 2, Erickson, Journey,

Hardin, 13:43.68. 3, Broberg, Haley, Laurel, 14:30.24. 4, Stevens, Mei-Li,

Hardin, 14:35.85. 5, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 15:18.76. 6, Stevens,

Guan-Yin, Hardin, 15:25.33. 7, Atkinson, Britnee, Laurel, 16:12.12.

100 Hurdles

Section 1: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 18.90. 2, Kelley, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 19.76. 3,

Ostermiller, Katie, Laurel, 22.12. 4, Anderson, Kenzi, Laurel, 22.15. 5,

Shorey, Nikolle, Laurel, 22.28. 6, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 23.12. 7,

Iron, Trinity, Hardin, 23.13. 8, Deputee, Audree, Hardin, 27.78.

300 Hurdles

Section 1: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 56.76. 2, Iron, Trinity, Hardin, 1:05.73. 3,

Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 1:07.47. 4, Anderson, Kenzi, Laurel, 1:07.57. 5,

Ostermiller, Katie, Laurel, 1:09.11. 6, Deputee, Audree, Hardin, 1:10.90. 7,

Bull Shows, Alexis, Billings Cen, 1:15.07.

4x100 Meter Relay

Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Cotter, Aspen , Ludwig, Taylor , O'Toole, Paige ,

Spitzer, Samantha ), 52.71. 2, Hardin 'A' (Esp, Shea , Lind, Angeleena ,

Erickson, Journey , Swiss, Anne ), 56.93.

4x400 Meter Relay

Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Cotter, Aspen , Elmer, Jessica , O'Toole, Paige ,

Spitzer, Samantha ), 4:34.58. 2, Hardin 'A' (Erickson, Journey , Lind,

Angeleena , Esp, Shea , Bellrock, Charlie ), 4:49.68.

High Jump

Section 1: 1, Allen, Callie, Laurel, 4-04. 1, Bellrock, Charlie, Hardin,

4-04. 3, Filpula Ankney, Danae, Laurel, 4-04. 4, Cotter, Aspen, Laurel, 4-02.

5, Lind, Angeleena, Hardin, 4-00. 6, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 3-10.

Long Jump

Section 2: 1, Price, Kyrstyn, Hardin, 13-04. 2, Comstock, Alissia, Billings

Cen, 13-02.50. 3, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen, 12-07.75. 4, Lind,

Angeleena, Hardin, 12-07.50. 5, Williams, Hope, Billings Cen, 12-06.50. 6,

Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 11-04.50.

Triple Jump

Section 1: 1, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 30-10.50. 2, Allen, Callie, Laurel,

29-03.25. 3, Filpula Ankney, Danae, Laurel, 29-01.50. 4, Esp, Shea, Hardin,

29-00.25. 5, Mattson, Alexis, Laurel, 24-01.50.

Shot Put

Section 2: 1, Five, Marie, Hardin, 28-00. 2, Zorn, Libby, Billings Cen,

27-10. 3, Hogan, Samantha, Hardin, 27-07. 4, James, Tommilynn, Hardin,

23-04.50. 5, Elk Shoulder, Savanna, Hardin, 23-03.50. 6, Deputee, Sariah,

Hardin, 20-05. 7, Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin, 19-09.50. 8, Real Bird,

SieAnna, Hardin, 19-01.50.

Discus

Section 2: 1, O'Toole, Paige, Laurel, 101-11. 2, Ostermiller, Kenzie,

Billings Cen, 88-02.50. 3, Five, Marie, Hardin, 74-11. 4, Elk Shoulder,

Savanna, Hardin, 64-10. 5, James, Tommilynn, Hardin, 60-09. 6, Hogan,

Samantha, Hardin, 59-00.50. 7, Lennick, MaKayla, Billings Cen, 58-10. 8,

Deputee, Sariah, Hardin, 56-03. 9, Real Bird, SieAnna, Hardin, 43-04. 10,

Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin, 35-10.

Javelin

Section 1: 1, O'Toole, Paige, Laurel, 98-04. 2, Kroll, Mikayla, Laurel,

97-09. 3, Gaylord, Aly, Laurel, 76-07.50. 4, Five, Marie, Hardin, 70-09. 5,

Crider, Shylaray, Laurel, 69-09.50. 6, Ventling, Paige, Laurel, 60-08. 7,

Ahrens, Arie, Laurel, 55-00. 8, Elk Shoulder, Savanna, Hardin, 49-01. 9,

Hogan, Samantha, Hardin, 46-06.

Section 2: 1, Zorn, Libby, Billings Cen, 90-09.50. 2, Ostermiller, Katie,

Laurel, 70-04. 3, Lennick, MaKayla, Billings Cen, 65-11. 4, Craig, Torri,

Laurel, 52-05. 5, Deputee, Sariah, Hardin, 50-10. 6, James, Tommilynn, Hardin,

39-06. 7, Carter, Katrina, Laurel, 37-01. 8, Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin,

32-06. 9, Real Bird, SieAnna, Hardin, 28-10.

BOYS

100 

Section 2: 1, Knisely, Phillip, Billings Cen, 11.63. 2, Kraft, Josh, Billings

Cen, 11.88. 3, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 12.05. 4, Dantic, Shay, Billings

Cen, 12.28. 5, Proctor, Dustin, Hardin, 12.33. 6, Toure, Malick, Hardin,

12.73. 7, Wigley, Colter, Billings Cen, 12.93. 8, Redden, Cassidy, Hardin,

13.21. 9, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 13.52.

Section 3: 1, Voss, Ben, Billings Cen, 11.99. 2, Parra, Michael, Hardin,

12.00. 3, Barthel, Evan, Billings Cen, 12.67. 4, Rodriguez, Junior, Hardin,

12.70.

400

Section 1: 1, Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 55.48. 2, Cerkovnik, Cade,

Billings Cen, 55.69. 3, Miller, Cory, Billings Cen, 56.63. 4, Beddow, George,

Billings Cen, 56.85. 5, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 59.53. 6, Branstetter,

Tanner, Laurel, 1:02.15.

200

Section 1: 1, Marquis, Erik, Laurel, 24.95. 2, Lucas, Island, Laurel, 25.64.

3, Branstetter, Preston, Laurel, 25.79. 4, Taylor, Colter, Laurel, 26.19. 5,

Willis, Layne, Laurel, 26.24. 6, Nys, Alec, Laurel, 27.22. 7, Anderson,

Ronald, Hardin, 27.91. 8, Holley, Troy, Laurel, 28.36. 9, Lee, Ivan, Laurel,

28.54.

800

Section 1: 1, Longbottom, Ben, Laurel, 2:12.39. 2, Hill, Trajan, Hardin,

2:14.13. 3, Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 2:16.11. 4, Beddow, George, Billings

Cen, 2:23.82. 5, Pretty Paint, Jaris, Hardin, 2:28.98. 6, Whitford, Tre,

Laurel, 2:31.31. 7, Yellowtail, LaQuan, Hardin, 2:40.76. 8, Adams, Daniel,

Laurel, 2:51.81.

1,600 

Section 1: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 4:42.14. 2, Longbottom, Ben, Laurel,

4:53.65. 3, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 4:56.67. 4, Doty, Ethan, Laurel, 5:04.53. 5,

Vallie, Kevin, Hardin, 5:05.24. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings Cen, 5:25.35. 7,

Gradwohl, Ethan, Laurel, 5:29.34. 8, Whitford, Tre, Laurel, 5:32.17. 9, Old

Coyote, Tyrell, Hardin, 5:35.98. 10, Grant, Mykal, Hardin, 5:43.55.

3,200 

Section 1: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 10:32.63. 2, Prather, David, Hardin,

11:20.75. 3, Vallie, Kevin, Hardin, 11:40.96. 4, Doty, Ethan, Laurel,

11:42.93. 5, Gradwohl, Ethan, Laurel, 11:53.36. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings

Cen, 11:59.91. 7, Earles, Draven, Laurel, 12:29.67. 8, Simpson, Kirby, Hardin,

13:10.71. 9, Needham, Matthew, Billings Cen, 13:56.57. 10, Steppe, Brandon,

Laurel, 13:58.31.

300 Hurdles

Section 1: 1, Prather, David, Hardin, 44.92. 2, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 45.39.

3, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 46.54. 4, Meyer, Paul, Billings Cen, 46.79. 5,

Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 53.09. 6, Old Coyote, Tyrell, Hardin, 53.67. 7,

Roan, Bryce, Hardin, 55.48.

4x100 Relay

Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Craig, Jared , Renner, Ethan , Lucas, Island ,

Renner, Isaiah ), 45.50. 2, Hardin 'A' (Coyote Runs, Ezekiel , Parra, Michael

, Proctor, Dustin , Toure, Malick ), 47.67.

4x400 Relay

Section 1: 1, Hardin 'A' (Coyote Runs, Ezekiel , Parra, Michael , Old Coyote,

Tyrell , Prather, David ), 3:48.74. 2, Laurel 'A' (Doty, Ethan , Branstetter,

Tanner , Willis, Layne , Longbottom, Ben ), 3:54.72.

High Jump

Section 1: 1, Renner, Isaiah, Laurel, 5-08. 2, Renner, Ethan, Laurel, 5-06.

3, Craig, Jared, Laurel, 5-04. 4, Marquis, Erik, Laurel, 5-02. 5, Honda, Tosh,

Hardin, 5-02. 6, Taylor, Colter, Laurel, 4-10. 6, Parsons, Brandon, Laurel,

4-10. 6, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 4-10.

Section 2: 4, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 5-02. 5, Betts, Gavin, Hardin, 5-02.

Long Jump

Section 2: 1, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 17-05.50. 2, Wigley, Colter, Billings

Cen, 16-09. 3, Honda, Tosh, Hardin, 16-06.50. 4, Pretty Paint, Jaris, Hardin,

14-11. 5, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 14-08.50. 6, Rodriguez, Junior, Hardin,

14-00. 7, Liming, Tristan, Hardin, 13-07.50. 8, Leggett, Cole, Laurel, 13-06.

9, Lyon, Jayden, Laurel, 12-07.

Section 3: 1, Betts, Gavin, Hardin, 17-10. 2, Melder, Ethan, Billings Cen,

17-06. 3, Redden, Cassidy, Hardin, 14-03.

Shot Put

Section 1: 1, Sowers, Craig, Laurel, 40-00. 2, Hickok, Colter, Laurel, 39-07.

3, Chapman, John, Laurel, 33-02.50. 4, Roberts, Mason, Billings Cen, 32-02.50.

5, Gotschall, Jonathan, Laurel, 31-02.50. 6, Botz, Andrew, Laurel, 30-00. 7,

Negrette, Zach, Laurel, 27-10.50. 8, Stewert, Chris, Laurel, 27-10. 9, Other

Medicine, Roger, Hardin, 27-03. 10, Mager, Andrew, Laurel, 25-00.

Section 2: 1, Medley, John, Billings Cen, 36-07. 2, Roberts, Maverick,

Billings Cen, 32-08.50. 3, Prather, David, Hardin, 31-02.50. 4, Liming,

Tristan, Hardin, 30-05.50. 5, Bruce, Brennan, Billings Cen, 30-00.Top of Form

Discus 

Section 2: 1, Prather, David, Hardin, 109-11. 2, Bruce, Brennan, Billings

Cen, 95-11. 3, Gray, Tyler, Billings Cen, 87-09. 4, Negrette, Zach, Laurel,

75-09.50. 5, Liming, Tristan, Hardin, 71-04. 6, Other Medicine, Roger, Hardin,

49-00.

Javelin 

Section 1: 1, Gray, Tyler, Billings Cen, 170-03. 2, Jarecke, Zane, Laurel,

138-04. 3, Voss, Ben, Billings Cen, 137-06. 4, Renner, Isaiah, Laurel, 117-09.

5, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 111-10. 6, Verlanic, Nick, Laurel, 109-02. 7, Craig,

Jared, Laurel, 101-10. 8, Proctor, Dustin, Hardin, 98-08. 9, Kroll, Codi,

Laurel, 97-07. 10, Leggett, Cole, Laurel, 83-09.50.

Section 2: 1, Wigley, Colter, Billings Cen, 108-04. 2, Roan, Bryce, Hardin,

69-03. 3, Other Medicine, Roger, Hardin, 63-10.

 

