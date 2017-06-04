Bulldog track gets underway at Laurel Triangular

Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Laurel for the first event of the season with the Bulldogs taking home some first places along the way.

In girls action, Charlie Bellrock claimed victory in the 3,200 meter with a time of 13:24.55. In the 100 and 300 hurdles, Shea Esp ruled, taking first place in both with times of 18.90 and 56.76.

Krystyn Price took first place in the second section of the long jump with a leap of 13-04 and, in the shot put, Marie Five placed first in the second section with a throw of 28 feet.

For the boys, Ezekiel Coyote Runs was first to finish in the 400 with a run of 55.48. In the 300 hurdles, David Prather placed first with a time of 44.92.

The Bulldogs placed first in the 400 meter relay with a time of 3:48.74. Running for the boys was Coyote Runs, Michael Parra, Tyrell Old Coyote and Prather. In the high jump Malick Toure dove to a first-place spot in the second section with a jump of 5-02. Toure also placed first in the second section of the long jump with a leap of 17-05.50 and Gavin Betts took first place in the third section of the long jump with a distance of 17.10.

Finally, in the discus, Prather placed first in the second section with a throw of 109-11.

High School Class A results (Laurel Triangular)