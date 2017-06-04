Bulldog track gets underway at Laurel Triangular
Girls
100 Meter Dash
Section 1: 1, Ludwig, Taylor, Laurel, 13.11. 2, Spitzer, Samantha, Laurel,
14.20. 3, Noble, Taylor, Laurel, 14.23. 4, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen,
14.26. 5, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 14.66. 6, Lind, Angeleena, Hardin, 15.01. 7,
Kelley, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 15.01. 8, Wagner, Lexi, Laurel, 15.61. 9, Markegard,
Skyler, Laurel, 16.20.
Section 2: 1, Gordon, Shianne, Billings Cen, 14.19. 2, Comstock, Alissia,
Billings Cen, 14.28. 3, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 14.42. 4, Schaff, Mara, Billings
Cen, 14.81.
400
Section 1: 1, Ludwig, Taylor, Laurel, 1:03.19. 2, Gordon, Shianne, Billings
Cen, 1:06.98. 3, Erickson, Journey, Hardin, 1:09.34.
200
Section 2: 1, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen, 30.76. 2, Swiss, Anne, Hardin,
31.01. 3, Schaff, Mara, Billings Cen, 31.28.
800
Section 1: 1, Elmer, Jessica, Laurel, 2:38.09. 2, Half, Johnice, Hardin,
2:56.03. 3, Hoppel, Ashtyn, Laurel, 3:06.45. 4, Ventling, Paige, Laurel,
3:15.81. 5, Longbottom, Faith, Laurel, 3:26.08. 6, Deming, Kennedy, Laurel,
3:33.61. 7, Myhre, Emma, Laurel, 3:35.66.
3,200
Section 1: 1, Bellrock, Charlie, Hardin, 13:24.55. 2, Erickson, Journey,
Hardin, 13:43.68. 3, Broberg, Haley, Laurel, 14:30.24. 4, Stevens, Mei-Li,
Hardin, 14:35.85. 5, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 15:18.76. 6, Stevens,
Guan-Yin, Hardin, 15:25.33. 7, Atkinson, Britnee, Laurel, 16:12.12.
100 Hurdles
Section 1: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 18.90. 2, Kelley, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 19.76. 3,
Ostermiller, Katie, Laurel, 22.12. 4, Anderson, Kenzi, Laurel, 22.15. 5,
Shorey, Nikolle, Laurel, 22.28. 6, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 23.12. 7,
Iron, Trinity, Hardin, 23.13. 8, Deputee, Audree, Hardin, 27.78.
300 Hurdles
Section 1: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 56.76. 2, Iron, Trinity, Hardin, 1:05.73. 3,
Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 1:07.47. 4, Anderson, Kenzi, Laurel, 1:07.57. 5,
Ostermiller, Katie, Laurel, 1:09.11. 6, Deputee, Audree, Hardin, 1:10.90. 7,
Bull Shows, Alexis, Billings Cen, 1:15.07.
4x100 Meter Relay
Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Cotter, Aspen , Ludwig, Taylor , O'Toole, Paige ,
Spitzer, Samantha ), 52.71. 2, Hardin 'A' (Esp, Shea , Lind, Angeleena ,
Erickson, Journey , Swiss, Anne ), 56.93.
4x400 Meter Relay
Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Cotter, Aspen , Elmer, Jessica , O'Toole, Paige ,
Spitzer, Samantha ), 4:34.58. 2, Hardin 'A' (Erickson, Journey , Lind,
Angeleena , Esp, Shea , Bellrock, Charlie ), 4:49.68.
High Jump
Section 1: 1, Allen, Callie, Laurel, 4-04. 1, Bellrock, Charlie, Hardin,
4-04. 3, Filpula Ankney, Danae, Laurel, 4-04. 4, Cotter, Aspen, Laurel, 4-02.
5, Lind, Angeleena, Hardin, 4-00. 6, Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 3-10.
Long Jump
Section 2: 1, Price, Kyrstyn, Hardin, 13-04. 2, Comstock, Alissia, Billings
Cen, 13-02.50. 3, Curtiss, Brittany, Billings Cen, 12-07.75. 4, Lind,
Angeleena, Hardin, 12-07.50. 5, Williams, Hope, Billings Cen, 12-06.50. 6,
Swiss, Anne, Hardin, 11-04.50.
Triple Jump
Section 1: 1, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 30-10.50. 2, Allen, Callie, Laurel,
29-03.25. 3, Filpula Ankney, Danae, Laurel, 29-01.50. 4, Esp, Shea, Hardin,
29-00.25. 5, Mattson, Alexis, Laurel, 24-01.50.
Shot Put
Section 2: 1, Five, Marie, Hardin, 28-00. 2, Zorn, Libby, Billings Cen,
27-10. 3, Hogan, Samantha, Hardin, 27-07. 4, James, Tommilynn, Hardin,
23-04.50. 5, Elk Shoulder, Savanna, Hardin, 23-03.50. 6, Deputee, Sariah,
Hardin, 20-05. 7, Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin, 19-09.50. 8, Real Bird,
SieAnna, Hardin, 19-01.50.
Discus
Section 2: 1, O'Toole, Paige, Laurel, 101-11. 2, Ostermiller, Kenzie,
Billings Cen, 88-02.50. 3, Five, Marie, Hardin, 74-11. 4, Elk Shoulder,
Savanna, Hardin, 64-10. 5, James, Tommilynn, Hardin, 60-09. 6, Hogan,
Samantha, Hardin, 59-00.50. 7, Lennick, MaKayla, Billings Cen, 58-10. 8,
Deputee, Sariah, Hardin, 56-03. 9, Real Bird, SieAnna, Hardin, 43-04. 10,
Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin, 35-10.
Javelin
Section 1: 1, O'Toole, Paige, Laurel, 98-04. 2, Kroll, Mikayla, Laurel,
97-09. 3, Gaylord, Aly, Laurel, 76-07.50. 4, Five, Marie, Hardin, 70-09. 5,
Crider, Shylaray, Laurel, 69-09.50. 6, Ventling, Paige, Laurel, 60-08. 7,
Ahrens, Arie, Laurel, 55-00. 8, Elk Shoulder, Savanna, Hardin, 49-01. 9,
Hogan, Samantha, Hardin, 46-06.
Section 2: 1, Zorn, Libby, Billings Cen, 90-09.50. 2, Ostermiller, Katie,
Laurel, 70-04. 3, Lennick, MaKayla, Billings Cen, 65-11. 4, Craig, Torri,
Laurel, 52-05. 5, Deputee, Sariah, Hardin, 50-10. 6, James, Tommilynn, Hardin,
39-06. 7, Carter, Katrina, Laurel, 37-01. 8, Little Nest, Saphara, Hardin,
32-06. 9, Real Bird, SieAnna, Hardin, 28-10.
BOYS
100
Section 2: 1, Knisely, Phillip, Billings Cen, 11.63. 2, Kraft, Josh, Billings
Cen, 11.88. 3, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 12.05. 4, Dantic, Shay, Billings
Cen, 12.28. 5, Proctor, Dustin, Hardin, 12.33. 6, Toure, Malick, Hardin,
12.73. 7, Wigley, Colter, Billings Cen, 12.93. 8, Redden, Cassidy, Hardin,
13.21. 9, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 13.52.
Section 3: 1, Voss, Ben, Billings Cen, 11.99. 2, Parra, Michael, Hardin,
12.00. 3, Barthel, Evan, Billings Cen, 12.67. 4, Rodriguez, Junior, Hardin,
12.70.
400
Section 1: 1, Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 55.48. 2, Cerkovnik, Cade,
Billings Cen, 55.69. 3, Miller, Cory, Billings Cen, 56.63. 4, Beddow, George,
Billings Cen, 56.85. 5, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 59.53. 6, Branstetter,
Tanner, Laurel, 1:02.15.
200
Section 1: 1, Marquis, Erik, Laurel, 24.95. 2, Lucas, Island, Laurel, 25.64.
3, Branstetter, Preston, Laurel, 25.79. 4, Taylor, Colter, Laurel, 26.19. 5,
Willis, Layne, Laurel, 26.24. 6, Nys, Alec, Laurel, 27.22. 7, Anderson,
Ronald, Hardin, 27.91. 8, Holley, Troy, Laurel, 28.36. 9, Lee, Ivan, Laurel,
28.54.
800
Section 1: 1, Longbottom, Ben, Laurel, 2:12.39. 2, Hill, Trajan, Hardin,
2:14.13. 3, Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 2:16.11. 4, Beddow, George, Billings
Cen, 2:23.82. 5, Pretty Paint, Jaris, Hardin, 2:28.98. 6, Whitford, Tre,
Laurel, 2:31.31. 7, Yellowtail, LaQuan, Hardin, 2:40.76. 8, Adams, Daniel,
Laurel, 2:51.81.
1,600
Section 1: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 4:42.14. 2, Longbottom, Ben, Laurel,
4:53.65. 3, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 4:56.67. 4, Doty, Ethan, Laurel, 5:04.53. 5,
Vallie, Kevin, Hardin, 5:05.24. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings Cen, 5:25.35. 7,
Gradwohl, Ethan, Laurel, 5:29.34. 8, Whitford, Tre, Laurel, 5:32.17. 9, Old
Coyote, Tyrell, Hardin, 5:35.98. 10, Grant, Mykal, Hardin, 5:43.55.
3,200
Section 1: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 10:32.63. 2, Prather, David, Hardin,
11:20.75. 3, Vallie, Kevin, Hardin, 11:40.96. 4, Doty, Ethan, Laurel,
11:42.93. 5, Gradwohl, Ethan, Laurel, 11:53.36. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings
Cen, 11:59.91. 7, Earles, Draven, Laurel, 12:29.67. 8, Simpson, Kirby, Hardin,
13:10.71. 9, Needham, Matthew, Billings Cen, 13:56.57. 10, Steppe, Brandon,
Laurel, 13:58.31.
300 Hurdles
Section 1: 1, Prather, David, Hardin, 44.92. 2, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 45.39.
3, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 46.54. 4, Meyer, Paul, Billings Cen, 46.79. 5,
Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 53.09. 6, Old Coyote, Tyrell, Hardin, 53.67. 7,
Roan, Bryce, Hardin, 55.48.
4x100 Relay
Section 1: 1, Laurel 'A' (Craig, Jared , Renner, Ethan , Lucas, Island ,
Renner, Isaiah ), 45.50. 2, Hardin 'A' (Coyote Runs, Ezekiel , Parra, Michael
, Proctor, Dustin , Toure, Malick ), 47.67.
4x400 Relay
Section 1: 1, Hardin 'A' (Coyote Runs, Ezekiel , Parra, Michael , Old Coyote,
Tyrell , Prather, David ), 3:48.74. 2, Laurel 'A' (Doty, Ethan , Branstetter,
Tanner , Willis, Layne , Longbottom, Ben ), 3:54.72.
High Jump
Section 1: 1, Renner, Isaiah, Laurel, 5-08. 2, Renner, Ethan, Laurel, 5-06.
3, Craig, Jared, Laurel, 5-04. 4, Marquis, Erik, Laurel, 5-02. 5, Honda, Tosh,
Hardin, 5-02. 6, Taylor, Colter, Laurel, 4-10. 6, Parsons, Brandon, Laurel,
4-10. 6, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 4-10.
Section 2: 4, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 5-02. 5, Betts, Gavin, Hardin, 5-02.
Long Jump
Section 2: 1, Toure, Malick, Hardin, 17-05.50. 2, Wigley, Colter, Billings
Cen, 16-09. 3, Honda, Tosh, Hardin, 16-06.50. 4, Pretty Paint, Jaris, Hardin,
14-11. 5, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 14-08.50. 6, Rodriguez, Junior, Hardin,
14-00. 7, Liming, Tristan, Hardin, 13-07.50. 8, Leggett, Cole, Laurel, 13-06.
9, Lyon, Jayden, Laurel, 12-07.
Section 3: 1, Betts, Gavin, Hardin, 17-10. 2, Melder, Ethan, Billings Cen,
17-06. 3, Redden, Cassidy, Hardin, 14-03.
Shot Put
Section 1: 1, Sowers, Craig, Laurel, 40-00. 2, Hickok, Colter, Laurel, 39-07.
3, Chapman, John, Laurel, 33-02.50. 4, Roberts, Mason, Billings Cen, 32-02.50.
5, Gotschall, Jonathan, Laurel, 31-02.50. 6, Botz, Andrew, Laurel, 30-00. 7,
Negrette, Zach, Laurel, 27-10.50. 8, Stewert, Chris, Laurel, 27-10. 9, Other
Medicine, Roger, Hardin, 27-03. 10, Mager, Andrew, Laurel, 25-00.
Section 2: 1, Medley, John, Billings Cen, 36-07. 2, Roberts, Maverick,
Billings Cen, 32-08.50. 3, Prather, David, Hardin, 31-02.50. 4, Liming,
Tristan, Hardin, 30-05.50. 5, Bruce, Brennan, Billings Cen, 30-00.Top of Form
Discus
Section 2: 1, Prather, David, Hardin, 109-11. 2, Bruce, Brennan, Billings
Cen, 95-11. 3, Gray, Tyler, Billings Cen, 87-09. 4, Negrette, Zach, Laurel,
75-09.50. 5, Liming, Tristan, Hardin, 71-04. 6, Other Medicine, Roger, Hardin,
49-00.
Javelin
Section 1: 1, Gray, Tyler, Billings Cen, 170-03. 2, Jarecke, Zane, Laurel,
138-04. 3, Voss, Ben, Billings Cen, 137-06. 4, Renner, Isaiah, Laurel, 117-09.
5, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 111-10. 6, Verlanic, Nick, Laurel, 109-02. 7, Craig,
Jared, Laurel, 101-10. 8, Proctor, Dustin, Hardin, 98-08. 9, Kroll, Codi,
Laurel, 97-07. 10, Leggett, Cole, Laurel, 83-09.50.
Section 2: 1, Wigley, Colter, Billings Cen, 108-04. 2, Roan, Bryce, Hardin,
69-03. 3, Other Medicine, Roger, Hardin, 63-10.
