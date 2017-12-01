Bulldog teams swim into 2nd and 3rd place at Hardin invite

Hardin hosted the Class A invite on Saturday with the Lady Bulldog swimmers taking second place and the boys team placing third.

In girls action, Hardin came away with two first places finishes. In the 50-yard freestyle, Angeleena Lind took first, beating Billings Central’s Lauryn Boos by less than a half second and in the 100-yard breaststroke Demi Uffelman led the pack with a time of 1:26.89.

Coming in second for Hardin was Nicole Nedens in the 200-yard freestyle. Nedens also placed third in the 500-yard freestyle.

Third place in the 200-yard freestyle went to Guan Yin Stevens. In the 100-yard butterfly Maddie Flamm placed third and Lind took third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Cora Wood took third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team placed second.

In boys action, Lane Blankeship took first place in the 500-yard freestyle.

Placing second for the Bulldogs was Blankenship in the 200-yard freestyle, Michael Neeser in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles, and Toshiki Honda in the 100-yard butterfly.

Third place went to Jorden Yarlott in the 100 backstroke.

The boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay took first place with a time of 3:57.20 about one second ahead of Billings Central’s team.

Both 200-yard medley relay teams placed second.

This week, the Bulldog swim team will travel to Great Falls for their invite.

Class A Meet At Hardin

Girls

Team Results: Billings Central 161, Hardin 150, Havre 141.

200 Medley Relay: Central B, 1:56.08; Hardin A, 2:07.72; Central A, 2:12.41; Havre B, 2:32.69; Havre A, 2:32.69.

200 Freestyle: Hayle Ma, Central, 2:14.14; Nicole Nedens, Hardin, 2:33.99; Guan Yin Stevens, Hardin, 2:42.44; Jess Otto, Havre, 2:43.49; Hannah Pratt, Havre, 2:48.54; Laura Schulz, Central, 2:51.94.

200 IM: Julia Peterson, Central, 2:15.07; Amelia Miller, Havre, 2:30.49; Olivia Smith, Central, 2:41.31; Ally Padgett, Havre, 2:44.70; Demi Uffelman, Hardin, 3:00.71; Cora Wood, Hardin, 3:12.16.

50 Freestyle: Angeleena Lind, Hardin, 29.62; Lauryn Boos, Central, 30.03; Blayne Meyer, Central, 31.60; Aria Pratt, Havre, 31.77; Mary Ann Herrera, Hardin, 32:55; Maren Holds The Enemy, Hardin, 32.64.

100 Butterfly: Ally Padgett, Havre, 1:20.16; Jess Otto, Havre, 1:25.33; Maddie Flamm, Hardin, 1:35.01; Hanna Bruschwein, Central, 1:36.54; Dana Cebull, Central, 2:15.01.

100 Freestyle: Hayley Ma, Central, 58:97; Hannah Lunak, Havre, 1:01.04; Angeleena Lind, Hardin, 1:08.48; Lauryn Boos, Central, 1:10.63; Blayne Meyer, Central, 1:13.54; Lacey Huesby, Havre, 1:15.07.

500 Freestyle: Julia Peterson, Central, 5:23.57; Amelia Miller, Havre, 5:39.49; Nicole Nedens, Hardin, 7:01.12; Guan Yin Stevens, Hardin, 7:18.55.

200 Freestyle Relay: Central A, 1:53.39; Hardin A, 2:02.31; Hardin B, 2:15.57; Havre A, 2:18.14; Central B, 2:26.46; Hardin C, 2:28.95.

100 Backstroke: Hannah Lunak, Havre, 1:07.64; Olivia Smith, Central, 1:13.10; Maddie Flamm, Hardin, 1:21.90; Aria Pratt, Havre, 1:24.12; Laura Schulz, Central, 1:29.23; Mary Ann Herrera, Hardin, 1:38.59.

100 Breaststroke: Demi Uffelman, Hardin, 1:26.89; Laura Vance, Havre, 1:28.54; Cora Wood, Hardin, 1:32.07; Angela Rhines, Havre, 1:38.40; Michelle Rainey, Havre, 1:47.78; Emma Putnam, Central, 2:06.06.

400 Relay: Havre A, 4:28.40; Hardin A, 4:58.54; Central A, 5:23.08; Hardin B, 5:37.68.

Boys

Team Results: Billings Central 192, Havre 149, Hardin 110

200 Medley Relay: Central A, 1:51.11; Hardin A, 2:00.66; Havre A, 2:07.03; Central B, 2:19.71.

200 Freestyle: Will Hammond, Central, 2:09.13; Lane Blankenship, Hardin, 2:09.22; Michael Horrell, Central, 2:14.07; Aylan Pratt, Havre, 2:20.22; John Klein, Havre, 2:24.15; Barret Kilgore, Havre, 2:25.79.

200 IM: Bennett Apostol, Central, 2:16.27; Nels Mork, Central, 2:19.64; Jacob Miller, Havre, 2:28.91; Paxtin McCann, Havre, 3:00.56; Quinn Gerber, Central, 3:11.30.

50 Freestyle: Jack Leuthold, Central, 22.78; Michael Neeser, Hardin, 24.88; Shane Freide, Havre, 25.36; Mason Sandstrom, Havre, 25.80; Ben Schneider, Hardin, 27.06; George Beddow, Central, 27.13.

100 Butterfly: Nels Mork, Central, 1:01.90; Toshiki Honda, Hardin, 1:03.21; Shandon Oberquell, Havre, 1:19.28; Paxton McCann, Havre, 1:25.24.

100 Freestyle: Bennett Apostol, Central, 54.49; Michael Neeser, Hardin, 57.32; Matt McGrail, Central, 57.33; Jordel Yarlott, Hardin, 58.48; Shane Friede, Havre, 1:02.58; John Klein, Havre, 1:03.16.

500 Freestyle: Lane Blankenship, Hardin, 6:05.00; Michael Horrell, Central, 6:06.03; Bryn Sorli, Central, 6:24.50; Clayton Twombly, Havre, 6:55.21; Trevor Williams, Havre, 7:08.06.

200 Freestyle Relay: Havre A, 1:45.36; Hardin A, 1:46.97; Central B, 1:49.74; Central A, 1:59.95; Havre B, 1:59.57; Central C, 2:09.82.

100 Backstroke: Jack Leuthold, Central, 56:41; Matt McGrail, Central, 1:09.64; Jorden Yarlott, Hardin, 1:10.00; Mason Sandstrom, 1:14.46; Bryn Sorli, Central, 1:15.67.

100 Breaststroke: Will Hammond, Central, 1:11.90; Aylan Pratt, Havre, 1:14.95; Jacob Miller, Havre, 1:14.97; Shandon Oberquell, Havre, 1:19.19; Toshiki Honda, Hardin, 1:19.47; George Beddow, Central, 1:21.25.

400 Relay: Hardin A, 3:57.20; Central A, 3:58.61; Havre A, 4:22.34; Havre B, 4:29.30; Central B, 4:50.19.