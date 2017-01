Bulldog swimmers compete in Great Falls

Both the Hardin Bulldogs boys and girls teams traveled to Great Falls for the Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational last weekend.

The Bulldog boys placed eighth and the girls ninth in Class A and AA action.

In the 200-yard medley relay the girls placed ninth and the boys team took eighth.

In the girls 200 freestyle Nicole Nedens took 11th place, shaving 0.65 seconds off her best time. Nedens also placed 12th in the girls 500 freestyle and shaved 4.61 seconds off her time.

Guan Yin Stevens took 17th, shaving 2:07 off her time. For the boys, Toshiki Honda placed sixth overall in the boys 200 freestyle. Honda also took seventh in the 100 freestyle. In the boys 50 freestyle, Michael Neeser took seventh place and shaved 0.29 second off his best time.

In the girls 100 butterfly Maddie Flamm took 11th place and shaved 3:16 second off her best time. In the girls 100 breaststroke Demi Uffelman placed 10th, shaving 0.68 seconds off her time.

In the 400 freestyle relays the Lady Bulldogs took 11th place and both boys teams placed with the A team, taking seventh and the B team placing 12th.

This Saturday, the swim team will travel to the Billings Invitational.