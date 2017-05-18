Bulldog girls team undefeated as lightning suspends tennis games at Lewistown Invite

It was a solid weekend for the Hardin Bulldog tennis teams at the Lewistown Invite last weekend. Being the last invite of the regular season, Head Coach Mike Flamm was pleased with their performance.

“It was a good weekend,” he said. “I like where we’re at.”

The Bulldog girls team went undefeated and the boys were 3-0 before their last game was suspended due to lightning, leaving the score tied at 2-2.

For the boys, Hardin defeated Livingston 6-1, Belgrade 5-2, Dillon 5-2 and tied Billings Central 2-2.

Against Livingston, Jordel Yarlott, David Evans and Codi Small all won in singles play and the duos of Michael Neeser/Charles Story, Darnell Lefthand/Famous Lefthand and Gabe Passes/Ryan Old Crow also won in one set.

Against Belgrade, Passes and Famous Lefthand won in two sets of singles play and, in doubles action, the duos of Darnell Lefthand/Michael Neeser, Ricky Hill/JordelYarlot won in two sets and Codi Small/David Evans won in three.

The duo of Lefthand/Neeser will be going into the divisional tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Against Billings Central, Darnell Lefthand and Ryan Old Crow took it in two sets in singles play. the remainder of the matches were suspended due to lightning.

In girls play, the Ladies defeated both Belgrade and Livingston 7-0. During a clean sweep against Belgrade, Madisan Chavez, Brittney Schaff, Deshawna Anderson and Mary Ann Herrera all took it in two sets. The Duo of Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai took it in two set for doubles. Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock and Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane both won in three sets.

Against Livingston, Hardin’s Cai, Flamm, Reisig, and Murdock all took singles play in one set. The duos of Kindness/DuShane, Chavez/Schaff and Anderson/Herrera also won in one set.

Herra and Anderson went undefeated for the tournament.

The Eastern A Divisional Tournament is Wednesday and Thursday of this week in Miles City.

Boys

Hardin 6, Livingston 1

Singles: Jakin Ricketts, Liv, def. Ricky Hill, 8-2; Jordel Yarlott, Har, def. Brendon Johnson, 8-5; David Evans, Har, def. Paul Hayward, 8-3; Codi Small, Har, def. Cole Vandra, 8-3.

Doubles: Michael Neeser/Charles Storey, Har, def. Morgan Rosberg/Cole Nashan, 8-3; Darnell Lefthand/Famous Lefthand, Har, def. Austin Clements/Jakin Ricketts, 8-4; Gabe Passes/Ryan Old Crow, Har, def. Danner Purkett/Jack Lane, 8-0.

Hardin 5, Belgrade 2

(Friday)

Singles: Jeff Fournier, B, def. Jonathan Noteboom 6-4, 1-1 (ret.); Thomas O’Leary, B, def. Charles Storey 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Gabe Passes, H, def. Conner McCauley 6-3, 6-2; Famous Lefthand, H, def. Skyler Pulse 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Michael Neeser/Darnell Lefthand, H, Trey Layman/Aidan Hamilton 6-1, 6-3; Jordel Yarlott/Ricky Hill, H, def. Dylon Bell/Javan Chisholm 6-2, 6-2; David Evans/Codi Small, H, def. Caleb Koltz/Tate Olsen 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

Billings Central 2, Hardin 2

(Friday)

Singles: Simon Marshall, BC, def. Michael Neeser 6-2, 6-1; Darnell Lefthand, H, def. Jake O’Leary 6-4, 6-0; Andrew Nelson, BC, def. Charles Storey 7-5, 6-0; Ryan Old Crow, H, def. Cole Vandelinder 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Jake Pankratz/Cairo Morton, BC, def. Jordel Yarlott/Rickey Hill 6-2, 0-3 (stopped, lightning); Codi Small/David Evans, H, def. Jet Campbell/Isaac Birdwell 6-2, 5-4 (stopped, lightning); Tyler Vanderlinder/Christian Zygmond, def. Famous Lefthand/Gabe Passes 6-4, 3-1 (stopped, lightning).

Girls

Hardin 4, Dillon 3

Singles: Brittney Schaff, Har, def. Mariah McClure, 8-7 (7-1); Madisan Chavez, Har, def. Maggie Magee, 8-4; Nicole Hritsco, Dil, def. Deshawna Anderson, 8-1; MaryAnne Herrera, Har, def. Vika Mirgoradskaia, 8-0.

Doubles: Tessa Sawyer/Adrianne Southam, Dil, def. Makiko Rusig/Katie Murdock, 8-4; Nicole Hritsco/Maggie Magee, Dil, def. Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai, 8-5; Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane, Har, def. Quinn Belderrain/Ashlyn Sandall, 8-3.

Hardin 7, Livingston 0

Singles: Lisa Cai, Har, def. Taylor Walker, 8-1; Maddie Flamm, Har, def. Reagan Smith, 8-7 (7-2); Mikiko Rusig, Har, def. Nacoya Madden, 8-2; Katie Murdock, Har, def. Lilly Eaton, 8-1.

Doubles: Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane, Har, def. Stormy Knerr/Katherine Kant, 8-5; Madisan Chavez/Brittney Schaff, Har, def. Sylvie Schoenen/Sarah Haines, 8-2; Deshawna Anderson/MaryAnne Herrera, Har, def. Maia Reddington/Bobbi Lino, 8-4.

Hardin 7, Belgrade 0

(Friday)

Singles: Madisan Chavez, H, def. Kiah Hohenstein 6-4, 6-1; Brittney Schaff, H, def. Grace Davis-Nicholson 6-2, 6-2; Deshawna Anderson, H, def. Eliza McLaughlin 6-0, 6-1; MaryAnne Herrera, H, def. Lauren Adamo 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai, H, def. Brooke Gilbertson 6-4, 6-3; Makiko Rusig/Katie Murdock, H, def. Lily Riddick/Hallie Maisch 3-6, 6-0, 7-5; Imani Kindness/Naumie DuShane, H, def. Abigail Wierda/Paige Stokke 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Hardin 5, Billings Central 2

(Friday)

Singles: Madisan Chavez, H, def. Emma Putnam 6-3, 6-1; Birttney Schaff, H, def. Abby Fitzgerald 6-3, 6-1; Deshawna Anderson, H, def. Sydney Kelsey (Lewiston), 6-0, forfeith; MaryAnne Herrera, H, wins by forfeit.

Doubles: Molly Putnam/Hailey Keller, BC, def. Makiko Rusig/Katie Murdock 7-5, 6-3; Kenna Adolph/Blayne Meyer, BC, def. Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai 6-1, 6-2; Imani Kindness/Naumie DuShane, H, def. Gracie Newbury/Gracie Garcia 6-1, 6-3.