Bulldog boys lose to Billings Skyview, defeat Lodge Grass

The Hardin boys basketball team went one-for-one last week, losing to Skyview on Friday 91-40 and beating Lodge Grass on Saturday 80-69.

Friday, in their loss against Skyview, it was the second and fourth quarters that buried the Bulldogs.

In those two periods, Hardin could only put up 12 points, while the Falcons shot 43.

One of the problems for Hardin was shooting percentages. Throughout the season, when Hardin is shooting 50 percent-plus, they are taking home victories. Friday night, Hardin’s shooting percentage was 32.

For the Bulldogs, both Darnell and Famous Left Hand led the scoring with each dumping in 8 points. They were followed by Konnoly Shane with 5 points; and Codi Small, Holman Real Bird and David Evans with 4.

Against the Indians Saturday in Lodge Grass, the Bulldogs began with a 26-16 lead in the first quarter.

Lodge Grass was able to come back in the second quarter, however, outscoring Hardin 24-20. Hardin held a 46-40 lead going into the half.

In the third quarter, Hardin was able to pull away once again, outscoring the Indians by 11 points with the Bulldogs taking a 71-54 lead.

In the fourth, Lodge Grass again narrowed that lead outscoring Hardin by 6 points. Unfortunately for the Indians, it wasn’t enough to clinch the win by the buzzer.

Leading the scoring for Hardin was Famous Left Hand with 31 points, followed by Steffan Walks Over Ice with 16, Holman Real Bird with 11 and Darnell Left Hand with 10.

Darnell Left Hand led Hardin in total rebounds with 17 with both Andrew House and Konnoly Shane catching five each.

Scoring for Lodge Grass was led by Jericho Big Left Hand with 16, Isiaih Brown and Elijah Rogers each with 12, Darrian Backbone with 11, and Trindell Dawes with 8.

This week, Lodge Grass will travel to Colstrip for the Class B district tournament and the Bulldogs will see tournament action starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Rimrock Arena in Billings for the Eastern/Central A divisional tournament.