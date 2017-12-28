Friday, December 29, 2017

David Evans goes for the Layup against Sidney Friday evening. The Bulldogs defeated Sidney 76-53.Konnolly Shane goes for the basket in action against Sidney. The Bulldogs out shot the Eagles by 14 points in the second half securing their win

Bulldog boys basketball team remains undefeated

Thu, 12/28/2017 - 1:32pm admin
By Gary Rood / Big Horn County News
Hardin's Bulldog basketball team won another two games when they went up against Laurel and Sidney last week. It was a close game between Laurel and Hardin but the Bulldogs managed to outscore their opponents and come back with a win.
 
The first half of the game was nearly a tie, leaving the Bulldogs down by 1 point, but they pulled ahead in the third quarter and held it for a final score of 77-73.
 
The Sidney game, however, was not as close as the one with Laurel. The Bulldogs managed to keep a lead on their opponents throughout the game and managed to come away with a final score of 76-53. All in all, the Bulldogs managed to keep a winning streak so far this season.
 
Next week, they will face Shepard on Friday and Billings Central on Saturday.
 

