Bulldog boys basketball team remains undefeated

Hardin's Bulldog basketball team won another two games when they went up against Laurel and Sidney last week. It was a close game between Laurel and Hardin but the Bulldogs managed to outscore their opponents and come back with a win.

The first half of the game was nearly a tie, leaving the Bulldogs down by 1 point, but they pulled ahead in the third quarter and held it for a final score of 77-73.

The Sidney game, however, was not as close as the one with Laurel. The Bulldogs managed to keep a lead on their opponents throughout the game and managed to come away with a final score of 76-53. All in all, the Bulldogs managed to keep a winning streak so far this season.

Next week, they will face Shepard on Friday and Billings Central on Saturday.