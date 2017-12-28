Bulldog boys basketball team remains undefeated
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 1:32pm admin
By Gary Rood / Big Horn County News
Hardin's Bulldog basketball team won another two games when they went up against Laurel and Sidney last week. It was a close game between Laurel and Hardin but the Bulldogs managed to outscore their opponents and come back with a win.
The first half of the game was nearly a tie, leaving the Bulldogs down by 1 point, but they pulled ahead in the third quarter and held it for a final score of 77-73.
The Sidney game, however, was not as close as the one with Laurel. The Bulldogs managed to keep a lead on their opponents throughout the game and managed to come away with a final score of 76-53. All in all, the Bulldogs managed to keep a winning streak so far this season.
Next week, they will face Shepard on Friday and Billings Central on Saturday.