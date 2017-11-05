Bulldog boys and girls teams each win four in tennis play

It was a solid weekend for the Bulldog tennis teams. Overall, the boys went 4-0-2 and the girls went 4-2.

According to Head Coach Mike Flamm, some of their varsity players were missing to do other school events, but he was impressed with the younger players who stepped in and played well.

The Bulldogs had a number of players go undefeated this weekend. For the boys, David Evans and Gabe Passes won every match. For the girls, Brittney Schaff, Maddie Flamm, Mary Anne Herrera and Deshawna Anderson went undefeated.

In boys play, the Bulldogs did not lose a game. They had four wins and two ties, defeating Billings Central and Glendive on Friday and Miles City and Lewistown on Saturday. They then played to a tie against Dillon and Belgrade.

Both Gabe Passes and David Evans won in singles play with Billings Central – Passes won in three sets. For doubles, the duos of Michael Neeser and Darnell Left Hand, and Ricky Hill and Jordell Yarlott both won in three sets.

In the Bulldogs’ tie against Dillon, Charles Story won in three sets of singles play, and the duos of Evans and Passes and Famous Left Hand and Ryan Old Crow both took it in two sets of doubles play.

While the Bulldogs lost both singles games against Glendive, they swept doubles with Neeser and Left Hand, Yarlott and Hill, Passes and Evans, and Famous Left Hand and Old Crow all taking it in two sets.

Against Miles City, it was a clean sweep. In play with Lewistown, Hardin won 5-1 and also tied Belgrade.

For the Lady Bulldogs, the only losses were to Glendive and Billings Central. The Bulldogs defeated Dillon with Madisan Chavez taking it in two sets in singles play. The duos of Lisa Cai and Maddie Flamm, Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock, and Cailei Cummins and Lainey Butkay also won in doubles play.

“Lisa Cai and Maddie Flamm had their best match of the year,” Flamm said. The duo won in three sets 7, 6(1), 3, 6, (10, 6).

Against Miles City, the Ladies took it to the Cowgirls, winning 5-1 with both Chavez and Brittney Schaff taking it in singles play in two sets. For doubles action, the duos of Murdock and Reisig, Cai and Flamm, and Mary Anne Herrera and Deshawna Anderson were all victorious.

Against both Belgrade and Lewistown, it was a 6-0 clean sweep for Hardin.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to Lewistown for their meet.