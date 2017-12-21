Bulldog basketball team undefeated, but coach looking for more

The Hardin Bulldog basketball team took on both the Miles City Cowboys and Glendive Red Devils this weekend, winning both games, but Head Coach Andrew Round Face believes they have more to work on.



In their Friday away game against Miles City – where Hardin won 72-50 – he felt his team made too many mistakes, saying: “We had a lot of fouls altogether.”



Their Saturday home game with Glendive in particular, according to Round Face, was an especially difficult match. They won this competition 58-34.



“One of the main things we have to work on right now is our free throw shooting. And our defensive side as well,” Round Face said. “I’m glad we are in the conference play now and we get to see everyone else. It gives us an idea of where we stand.”



Some Bulldogs managed to score in the double digits for the games. At Miles City, David Evans dropped in 25 points and Famous Left Hand 14. Against Glendive, Cayden Redfield scored 15 and Left Hand 11.



Round Face is now prepping for the upcoming games against the Laurel Locomotives on Thursday and Sidney Eagles on Friday. The Sidney match will be played at home.