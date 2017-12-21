Sunday, December 24, 2017

Home / Glendive / Bulldog basketball team undefeated, but coach looking for more
Hardin Bulldog player David Evans drives down the court during Saturday’s home game with the Glendive Red Devils. He scored the most points for the team at 25.Famous Left Hand of Hardin takes a jump shot Saturday against Glendive. He was one of two Bulldog players to score in the double digits at 14.

Bulldog basketball team undefeated, but coach looking for more

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 5:00am admin
By Gary Rood / Big Horn County News
The Hardin Bulldog basketball team took on both the Miles City Cowboys and Glendive Red Devils this weekend, winning both games, but Head Coach Andrew Round Face believes they have more to work on. 
 
In their Friday away game against Miles City –  where Hardin won 72-50 – he felt his team made too many mistakes, saying: “We had a lot of fouls altogether.”
 
Their Saturday home game with Glendive in particular, according to Round Face, was an especially difficult match. They won this competition 58-34.
 
“One of the main things we have to work on right now is our free throw shooting. And our defensive side as well,” Round Face said. “I’m glad we are in the conference play now and we get to see everyone else. It gives us an idea of where we stand.” 
 
Some Bulldogs managed to score in the double digits for the games. At Miles City, David Evans dropped in 25 points and Famous Left Hand 14. Against Glendive, Cayden Redfield scored 15 and Left Hand 11.
 
Round Face is now prepping for the upcoming games against the Laurel Locomotives on Thursday and Sidney Eagles on Friday. The Sidney match will be played at home.
 
Hardin        14   19    17   22      72
Miles City   10    5     23   12      50
 
Hardin        9   17    10    22       58
Glendive     4   11     12     7       34

Big Horn County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 926
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Street address: 204 North Center Ave
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Phone:(406) 665-1008
Fax: (406) 665-1012
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment