Bulldog basketball drops one to Laurel, defeats Sidney

It was a split week for the Bulldog boys basketball team as they lost their first conference match to Laurel Thursday night and defeated Sidney on Saturday.

Their deficit to Laurel was 66-60 and victory over Sidney was 68-48.

Even with the loss to conference rival Laurel, the Bulldogs remain on top of the Eastern A with an 11-2 overall record and seven conference wins. The Locomotives, who are in second place, have an 8-3 overall record with five wins and one loss in conference play.

Against Laurel, it was a rough night with the Locomotives jumping out to a 6 point lead in the first period. They extended that lead by an additional 2 points in the second giving them a 32-24 head start at half time.

The third period was no better for Hardin, as they were outscored 19-14.

The fourth quarter went better for Hardin as they outscored Laurel by 7 points, but it wasn’t enough.

Leading the scoring for Hardin was Darnell Left Hand and David Evan, who put up a combined 47 points for the Bulldogs.

One of the problems for the Bulldogs against Laurel was shooting percentages. In their first match-up, Hardin beat Laurel 63-60, but they shot 52 percent from the field compared to 33 percent last Thursday.

Against Sidney, Hardin was back on track in defeating the Eagles. They took an 11 point first period lead and never looked back. Going into the half, Hardin was up 41-20.

In the third, Sidney closed the gap by 5 points, but Hardin still led 51-35. The fourth, Har din outscored Sidney by 3, ending the game.

Leading in scoring for the Bulldogs was Darnell Left Hand with 25, Famous Left Hand with 15 and Evans with 12. Steffan Walks Over Ice dumped in 8 and Holman Real Bird had 6.

Thursday, the boys will be playing Billings Central in the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

Laurel 17 15 19 15 66

Hardin 11 13 14 22 60

Sidney 10 10 15 13 48

Hardin 21 20 10 17 68