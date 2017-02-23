Billings Symphony, Rex Richardson, set for orchestra performance in Hardin

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSO&C) and trumpet player Rex Richardson will be traveling to the Hardin Middle School auditorium on Friday, March 10 for a free orchestra performance.

Music begins at 7 p.m. and was made possible by the National Endowment of the Arts, USBank, and Dr. John and Pat Burg.

Hailed as “an artist with exceptional talent…one of the finest trumpet players in the world today” (4barsrest.com), Yamaha Performing Artist Richardson was named the 2008 Brass Herald Personality of the Year. A veteran of the renowned chamber ensemble “Rhythm & Brass” and jazz legend Joe Henderson’s “Quintet,” among others, he stays busy.

His career includes work as a headline artist at international festivals and as a solo artist with orchestra, jazz ensembles, brass bands and concert bands across five continents.

Prior to the Hardin performance, Richardson will hold a Master Class.

Symphony musicians will be holding “Adventures in Music” with the Hardin fifth grade students in conjunction with Eckroth Music Store.

The 2017-18 music season is sponsored by The Oakland Companies, a home manufacturing organization in Billings.