Bighorn Canyon NRA photo contest winners announced

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has selected a winner for the 2017 Annual Photo Contest. The first place photo will be featured on Bighorn Canyon NRA’s 2018 Annual pass, which goes on sale Jan. 1, 2018.

The winner of this year’s photo contest is Ben Goodlad of Salmon, Wash. The first place photo was taken near Devil’s Canyon Overlook.

Cathy Ray of Billings received both second and third place. Bears can be seen on both the Montana and Wyoming sides of the park.

“This has been the best year yet,” Christiann Tillman, fee coordinator, said. “Over 70 amazing photos were entered by 13 individuals. Staff narrowed that number down to a top 10. Our loyal Facebook friends chose a winner. Those photos were then posted on Facebook, where almost 800 people voted.”

Bighorn Canyon NRA expressed appreciation for those who participated in the contest and those on Facebook who helped select a winner.