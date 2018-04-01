Bighorn Canyon improves social media reach for 2017

In 2017, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area’s social media accounts exceeded previous years’ records for engagement. Using Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the park is reaching both local and virtual visitors in an attempt to highlight the wonders of Bighorn Canyon. The park continues to focus on creating a vibrant presence in the cyber domain.

Bighorn Canyon’s Facebook page is being followed by more than 15,000 people, which represents a 50 percent jump since the beginning of the year. The park’s Instagram and Twitter accounts also have seen significant double digit increases in followers over the course of the year, the result of a lot of hard work.

“Our social media presence is a key component to our overall public engagement,” said Christy Fleming, Chief of Interpretation. “It gives us the opportunity to engage with our followers about what is going on in the park and it gives them the chance to provide us feedback on what we are doing well and what we can do better. I’m really looking forward to continued growth in 2018.”

The most popular Facebook post this year was a recent photo taken of a bobcat perched along the canyon wall near Sullvan’s Knob. To date, more than 175,000 people have viewed the photograph, and it was featured on the Yellowstone National Park Service Facebook page. Other well-liked posts in 2017 include video of a kayaking excursion in the canyon, as well as black bear action caught on a wildlife camera.

Todd Johnson, the social media coordinator for Bighorn Canyon, said frequency and unique posts and tweets are the keys to success.

“People are bombarded with a variety of messages everyday so it’s important for us to differentiate ourselves,” he said. “So many unique things are happening at Bighorn Canyon at any one time and we are constantly using our social media platforms to educate the public about the resources we have available.”