Bighorn Canyon adds to its Artist In Residence program

Bighorn Canyon is in its fourth year of the Artists In Residence program. Ten artists from around the country and locally applied for the Bighorn Canyon AIR program. Four were selected.

“The samples the artists sent with their applications were amazing.” said Chief of Interpretation Christy Fleming. “We had a hard time picking our top four and would have loved to have them all, but we just don’t have the accommodations.”

Each artist will spend two weeks at Bighorn Canyon focusing on their work. At least one day during their stay has been set aside for the artists to give public programs, and to share and talk about their work.

The artists selected for the 2017 Bighorn Canyon Artist In Residence program are Loyd Sneed of College Station, Tex.; Rosella Mosteller of Whitefish, Mont.; Jenny Self of San Jose, Calif.; and Kathy Lichtendahl of Clark, Wyo. Their combined portfolio will allow visitors and other artist to learn more about photography and water color painting. The artists will be in the park from June through October.

Artist In Residence programs will be announced through the summer and fall. Bighorn Canyon would like to invite all of the local and visiting artists to come out during the public programs, set up an easel, create art, share technics and just be inspired by Bighorn Canyon setting.