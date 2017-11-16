Artist In Residence applicants wanted

The Bighorn Canyon Artist In Residence program started in 2014. Since then, artists from all over the country and from many artistic backgrounds have spent two weeks per artist showcasing the canyon in various perspectives. The park is looking for four or five more artists to continue to build on their work.

Bighorn Canyon is now taking applications for the 2018 Artist In Residence program. Artists in this program will be able to discover and interpret Bighorn Canyon through their own creative projects. Writers, sculptors, musicians, composers, photographers, painters, culinary and performing artists are all welcome to apply for this program. Artists must submit a resume, online links or photos of their work and a letter of intent. The letter should include why the artist is interested in helping to preserve, through their work, Bighorn Canyon’s resources. The application is due to Christy Fleming by Jan. 31, 2018.

Samples of past artists’ works can be seen in the Artist In Residence Gallery at the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyo. Visitor Center winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.