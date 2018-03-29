Apsaalooke fashion days

Love, laughter and knowledge all were exchanged at the Apsáalooke (Crow) Women’s Creative Circle sewing workshop on March 17 and 18. During those days, I organized and hosted a free sewing workshop with Crow and Northern Cheyenne fashion designer, Bethany Yellowtail – founder of the B.Yellowtail clothing line – in Crow Agency.

Our goal was to teach, and provide all the tools and supplies necessary for each workshop participant to design and make a contemporary clothing item influenced by Crow traditional colors and designs. Yellowtail and I custom designed elktooth printed fabric that each participant used to make skirts.

Yellowtail brought the workshop to life with her amazing teaching techniques. She walked through her whole designing process, taught the basic skills of sewing and interactively guided participants with their respective skirts. Our objectives were to create a dynamic space for supporting and promoting cultural preservation through sewing our own clothing to continue our Crow understandings of how we traditionally design and dress.

By incorporating contemporary and modern designs into our daily fashion, it stands as a continuity of Apsáalooke creative expression that we all inherently possess.

I believe it is important for us to teach Crow women and girls independence. One way of manifesting self-sufficiency was to give them the opportunity to learn how to sew to make their own traditional regalia for themselves and future generations.

This workshop would not have been possible without Running Strong for American Indian Youth Foundation Inc., The Bridge Foundation, B.Yellowtail, and the Apsáalooke Voices and Stories Dreamstarter Project.