ANIMALS AND ARCHERY

East of Hardin, at their family ranch, 4-H junior leaders Hannah and Caleb, children of Kristen and Dr. David Mark, prepare for the Big Horn County Youth Fair on July 31. Combined, the two have been a part of 4-H for about 15 years.

Hannah, 15, has been a junior leader since last year, and a part of 4-H for eight years, starting as a Cloverbud when she was in kindergarten. She enjoys the leadership responsibilities the position brings.

“I get to show [newer] people how to work with animals, because 4-H can be kind of confusing,” she said. “It was an opportunity to be a leader for younger members.”

She will be doing obedience, agility, and showmanship with her dog Miley, and equine events with Bubba her horse, at the Fair this year, as well as indoor events such as sewing and cooking.

Her brother Caleb, at 13, has been in 4-H for seven years, and recently entered the role of junior leader this year. Because he just began, his responsibilities mostly include attending meetings and events, though Caleb had the opportunity to lead by helping kids at the 4-H petting zoo on June 24.

At the fair, Caleb will be showing poultry, in the form of his chicken Wallace, and his turkeys Wendy and Tommy. He also participates in every shooting event, his favorite being archery.

“It’s so fun, you get to shoot at all of the different distances,” he said. “The instructor always gives you tips on form.”

There is more to 4-H than animals and livestock, according to Hannah, who will be taking her cooking to the 2017 Montana 4-H Congress in Bozeman, July 12-15, where she will prepare stir fry.

“I like that we do things that I wouldn’t have done on my own,” she said. “It pushed me outside of my comfort zone.”

According to Hannah, 4-H is more beneficial to those who push themselves, and are willing to be pushed as well.