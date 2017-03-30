American Indian Council Powwow at MSU is set for April 14-15

The 42nd annual American Indian Council Powwow at Montana State University will be held April 14-15 at MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The powwow is free and open to all.

The American Indian Council Powwow is one of the largest in Montana. It begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, with a grand entry. There will also be grand entries at noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Dance and drum competitions with cash prizes are offered.

Northern Cree will be the host drum group. The head woman dancer is Trisheena Kills Pretty Enemy of the Crow Tribe and head man dancer is Dion Killsback of the Northern Cheyenne. Masters of ceremonies will be Jason Goodstriker, Kainai (Blood Tribe) and L. Jace Killsback of the Northern Cheyenne.

The arena director is Devan Kicknosway, Walpole Island First Nation in southern Ontario, Canada. Assistant arena director is CJ Other Medicine, Crow. The head dance judge is Jay Old Coyote, Crow. Head singing judge is Michael Spears, Lakota. Tiny Tots dancers, up to five years of age, will be given an opportunity to dance and gifted small prizes during each of the three powwow sessions.

Booths located in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will offer a variety of artisan work for sale, including a limited number of powwow posters signed by artist Ben Pease, an MSU student. Non-profit and government organizations also will share information. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The American Indian Council has organized a bison rifle hunt raffle with proceeds going to help fund the powwow. The bison is donated by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the winning bison rifle hunt will take place on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Two hundred tickets are available for purchase, until they are sold out or about 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The winner of the raffle will be announced between 7-8 p.m. and the winner of the raffle must be present to win.

Powwow organizers are seeking volunteers from the MSU and greater community to help with the event. To volunteer, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdStcD07xrmxisPnoJYGHsx4de2_z1a...

The American Indian Council, an MSU student organization, raises funds to help ensure the powwow is free. The MSU Department of Native American Studies and multiple colleges, departments and programs as well as off campus organizations also contribute. For more information about the powwow, go to www.montana.edu/aic or contact Francine Spang-Willis at (406) 994-5529 or francine.spangwillis@montana.edu , or contact Richard White at (406) 994-4880 or richard.white5@montana.edu

The American Indian Council Powwow Fun Run with 5K, one-mile and walking categories, will be held on April 15, beginning at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse parking lot. Registration starts at 8 a.m. the day of race with the race beginning at 9 a.m. The walk category will begin at 9:05 a.m. There is a registration fee, which includes a race T-shirt. For more information, contact Scott Flatlip at scott.flatlip@msu.montana.edu or (406) 697-2540.

The annual MSU Powwow Basketball Tournament, with cash prizes, will be held April 14-15. For more information, go to the tournament webpage or call Cheryl Polacek at (406) 994-6114 or email powwowball@gmail.com

The Presidential American Indian alumni brunch, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Hall of Fame Room of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, will feature keynote speakers Dion Killsback and Anita Moore-Nall, both MSU graduates. Killsback, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe who graduated from MSU in 2000, is a lawyer specializing in Indian law at the Rosette Law Firm. He is based in New Mexico. Moore-Nall, a member of the Crow Tribe, recently earned her doctorate degree in Earth sciences at MSU. Her dissertation was on uranium deposits on the Crow Reservation.