Aiden Graham steps into 4-H leadership

For nearly half of his life, homeschool student Aiden Graham, 13, has been a part of Big Horn County 4-H. This year marks his first being one of the group’s junior leaders. His responsibilities in that position – giving presentations and helping other people on their projects – involve his younger brothers as well as fellow members.

Aiden works with his two brothers Cole and Luke at the family ranch south of Lodge Grass. Together they help each other with projects and managing chickens, and two pigs named Tank and Hogzilla. Despite the hard work of feeding and taking care of the pigs, they’re Aiden’s favorite project – he won blue ribbons in swine conformation and showmanship during last year’s Youth Fair.

“[The pigs] are really fun to take care of,” Aiden said. “It’s fun to show them and train them; they’re really intelligent animals. It’s good to know how to take care of them.”

Aiden, who also won awards for both photography and “Overall Photography” in 2016, enjoys taking photos with elements of nature and the night sky. Using hundreds of photos taken over several hours, Aiden and his grandfather knit the stars into bright circles with Photoshop.

Aiden, was motivated to become a junior leader by the encouragement of his friends, most of whom already held that position. Since then, he has learned life lessons on leadership and hard work.

“My goal is to…be a better leader [and] be a better member of the community,” he said. “I want to help people more.”

Aiden and his brothers will be competing in this year’s Youth Fair at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. Indoor project judging is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, poultry showmanship and conformation at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, swine conformation at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, and swine showmanship at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.