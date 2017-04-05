8 Bulldogs place at Glendive track meet

The Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Glendive last weekend to compete in the Elks Invitational track meet. Hardin placed eight athletes in nine events with Trajan Hill taking first in the 3,200 meter run for the boys and Charlie Bellrock taking home first in the 1,600 for the girls.

For the boys, Hill ran to his first place win in 10:26.81, five seconds faster than the second place finisher. In the 1,600, Hill took second place with a time of 4:50.58.

David Prather was the only other Bulldog to place for the boys with his second place finish in the 800 meter run. Prather ran it in 2:03.22.

In girls action, Bellrock was busy. She not only placed first in the 1,600 meter with a time of 5:26.48, she also placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the high jump.

Journey Erickson also took home victories for the Ladies in two events, taking second place in the 1,600 with a time of 5:43.17 and fifth place in the 3,200.

In the 300 hurdles, Shea Esp placed sixth with a time of 51.52 and Krystyn Price placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14-0 ¾. In the triple jump, Karly Matt took fourth place with a jump of 30-9. Finally, in the shot put, Marie Five placed second with a throw of 30-10.

Saturday, Hardin will travel to the Miles City invite.

Glendive Elk’s Meet

Boys

Team results: Sidney, 138 ½ ; Miles City, 70 ½;; Baker, 65; Scobey, 56; Billing Central, 56; Glendive, 55; Hardin, 26; Ekalaka, 22; Colstrip, 15; Wibaux, 9; Frazer, 8, Circle, 6.

800: Tristan Hilgart, Gle, 2:00.9; David Prather, Har, 2:03.22; George Beddow, B.C., 2:06.17; Preston Baldry, Sco, 2:06.89; Tanner Watcha, Sid, 2:08; Connor Fink, Sid, 2:12.01.

1600: Tristan Hilgart, Gle, 4:42.65; Trajan Hill, Har, 4:50.58; Dane McCalla, B.C., 4:52.64; Ace Ackerman, Gle, 4:53.74; Kobe Ralston, Sco, 4:57.10; Josh Bundy, B.C., 4:58.62.

3200: Trajan Hill, Har, 10:26.81; Dane McCalla, B.C., 10:33.40; Alex Mitchell, M.C., 10:36.71; Kobe Ralston, Sco, 10:46.09; Ace Ackerman, Gle, 10:51.06; Rivers Anderson, Col, 10:54.13.

Girls

Team scores: Miles City 97, Glendive 92.33, Baker 91.33, Colstrip 91, Sidney 46, Hardin 44.5, Scobey 44, Wibaux 8, Plevna 7, Frazer 2.33, Circle 2, Billings Central 1.5.

1,600: Charlie Bellrock, Har, 5:26.48; Journey Erickson, Har, 5:43.17; Mayson Hudyma, Sco, 5:45.93; Teegan Ewing, Col, 5:50.80; Macee Hadley, Bak, 5:53.17; Kortney Nelson, Sco, 5:55.08.

3,200: Morgan Vosler, MC, 11:36.65; Emily Kuehn, Gle, 11:52.07; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 12:09.76; Tessa Hill, Sid, 12:30.14; Journey Erickson, Har, 12:40.68; Teegan Ewing, Col, 12:53.64.

300 hurdles: Jaley Wyse, Gle, 46.94; Scotti Robinson, Bak, 48.72; McKenna Friend, MC, 49.95; Trinity Lewandowski, Col, 50.65; Tia Hallock, Sco, 51.48; Shea Esp, Har, 51.92.

High jump: Karsen Murphy, Gle, 5-0; Katie Wang, Bak, 4-10; Ashley Venable, MC, 4-10; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 4-10; Melissa Breitbach, Bak, 4-10; Alivia Schultz, Bak, 4-8; Kendra Kaufman, Gle, 4-8; Mya Fourstar, Fra, 4-8.

Long jump: Constence Rollins, Col, 15-11 1/4; Whitney Hanson, Col, 15-4; Jaley Wyse, Gle, 14-11 1/2; Kendra Zander, Gle, 14-11 1/4; Kassidy Dahl, Sco, 14-6 1/2; Brittany Curtis, BC, 14-0 3/4; Kyrstyn Price, Har, 14-0 3/4.

Triple jump: Mackenzie Rask, MC, 32-0 1/2; Ashley Venable, MC, 31-4; Madison Reddick, Bak, 31-3 1/2; Karly Matt, Har, 30-9; Alexis Klemke, Col, 30-6 1/2; Janelle Brien, Sid, 30-4.

Shot put: Raquel McAuliffe, MC, 32-10; Marie Five, Har, 30-10; Chasitie Rollins, Col, 30-2; Savannah Toms, Gle, 29-9; Jolene BearRobe, Col, 29-2; Jessica Paul, Plev, 27-10.