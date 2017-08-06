4-H inspires lifelong career for new MSU Extension agent

As of June 1, the Little Big Horn Center has a new Montana State University extension agent, Holly Jay.

Jay coordinates programs on anything from food safety to physical fitness. She also works with the 4-H program, serving as a resource for any information they may need. On Monday, she attended a 4-H junior leader meeting to get to know local members.

“It varies every day and that’s the fun part about the job,” she said. “It’s never the same; there’s always something different going on.”

Jay, originally from Nebraska, grew up on a farm. From a young age, she worked with cows, rode horses and participated in 4-H.

This played a part later in her life, as she earned her master’s degree in family consumer science at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, before coming to Montana.

Even when she was young, she was interested in being an extension agent.

“I really enjoyed [the 4-H] program,” Jay said. “The agent I had was a really good person, and I realized I wanted to be like him and help people.”

He had an effective way of working with youth, she said, and gave the best advice. Following his example, Jay has gone on to serve as extension agent for three and a half years in Arkansas and two years in Missouri.

In the meantime, she visited Montana multiple times and always wanted to live there. When she got the opportunity to move to the state, she took it.

“What’s not to like?” she said.

For more information, Jay can be reached at (406) 665-9772.