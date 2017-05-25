16 Bulldogs make state in Belgrade track competition

The Hardin Bulldog track team traveled to Belgrade last week for the Eastern A divisional track meet. Sixteen athletes qualified for state in 17 events.

In boys action, nine qualified in eight events. In the 800-meter run, three Bulldogs placed: David Prather fourth with a time of 2:01.14, Ezekiel Coyote Runs seventh with 2:04.72 and Trajan Hill ninth with 2:05.71.

Two Hardin Boys placed in the 1,600 meter with Virgil McCormick taking fifth, running the course in 4:42.67, and Prather placing seventh with a time of 4:44.27.

In the 800 meter, all three ran their personal best times and in the 1,600, Prather ran his best time of the season.

In the 300 hurdles, Malik Toure ran to a fourth place finish with a time of 42.43 – a personal best.

Both boys relay teams are state-bound with the 4x100 relay team of Toure, McCormick, Toshiki Honda and Michael Parra placing sixth with a time of 46.36. In the 4x400 relay, Hardin placed fourth with a time of 3:31.48. Running for the Dogs were Toure, McCormick, Hill and Coyote Runs.

In javelin, Konnolly Shane took tenth place with a throw of 137-00.50 and in the high jump Gavin Betts placed eighth with a leap of 5-06.

In the long jump, Toure leaped for 17-08.72.

In girls action, seven qualified in nine events. Charlie Bellrock placed seventh in the 800 meter with a run of 2:28.55 and in the 1,600 meter Journey Erickson placed sixth running the track in 5:39.73.

Three Ladies placed in the 3,200-meter run: Bellrock took second place with a run of 12:18.73, Erickson fourth with a 12:42.84 and Mei Li Stevens with a run of 13:24.17.

Shea Esp placed eighth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.47. In the 300 hurdles, Aubrey Meiwald placed ninth with a 51.80 and Esp placed tenth with a run of 52.16.

The Ladies took sixth place in the 4x400 relay with Esp, Meiwald, Erickson and Karly Matt running it in 4:30.29.

Marie Five threw the shotput to a tenth-place finish with a throw of 30-04.00 and in the long jump Meiwald took fourth with a leap of 15-00.50. Matt took eighth place in the triple jump with a leap of 31-08.00, a personal best.

Friday and Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Laurel for the State Class A meet.

Eastern A at Belgrade results

BOYS

Team scores: Sidney, 120; Belgrade, 108; Laurel, 102; Miles City, 61; Lewistown, 54; Glendive, 36; Billings Central, 23; Hardin, 15; Livingston, 8.

800: Jacob Grinwis, Bel, 1:53.23; Tristan Hilgart, Gle, 1:56.19; Drake Henson, Lew, 1:57.03; David Prather, Har, 2:01.14; Ben Longbottom, Lau, 2:02.77; George Beddow, BC, 2:03.45.

1600: Jacob Grinwis, Bel, 4:28.79; Levi Taylor, Lau, 4:31.83; Drake Henson, Lew, 4:32.27; Tristan Hilgart, Gle, 4:32.34; Virgil McCormick, Har, 4:42.67; Sawyer Degan, Bel, 4:44.05.

300 hurdles: Haiden Collins, Lew, 39.87; Tyler Burk, MC, 41.35; Garrison Hughes, Sid, 41.69; Malik Toure, Har, 42.43; Kaden Stradley, MC, 42.59; Caleb Petross, MC. 43.10.

4x100 relay: Sidney, Trace Jones, Michael McGinnis, Alec Lovegren, Dawson McGlothlin, 42.79; Belgrade, 43.71; Billings Central, 44.13; Laurel, 44.20; Livingston, 45.21; Hardin, 46.36.

4x400 relay: Belgrade, Aaron Brandhorst, Hayden Van Winkle, Trey Mounts, Jacob Grinwis, 3:28.39; Miles City, 3:29.74; Sidney, 3:29.79; Hardin, 3:31.48; Lewistown, 3:36.05; Billings Central, 3:39.73.

GIRLS

Team results: Belgrade, 112; Laurel, 93; Glendive, 73; Miles City, 59; Lewistown, 54; Sidney, 47; Livingston, 37; Havre, 32; Hardin, 18; Browning, 2.

1600: Pipi Eitel, Bel, 5:03.41; Morgan Vosler, MC, 5:19.50; Jessica Elmer, Lau, 5:19.88; Emily Kuehn, Gle, 5:24.14; Tessa Hill, Sid, 5:37.35; Journey Erickson, Har, 5:39.73.

3200: Morgan Vosler, MC, 12:06.15; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 12:18.73; Kendyl Pierson, Liv, 12:35.73; Journey Erickson, Har, 12:42.84; Kaylee Nystrom, Hav, 12:45.72; Emily Smith, Lew, 13:13.60.

4x400 relay: Laurel, Apsen Cotter, Samantha Spitzer, Paige O’Toole, Jessica Elmer, 4:06.90; Miles City, 4:12.04; Glendive, 4:16.11; Havre, 4:24.11; Sidney, 4:25.06; Hardin, 4:30.29.