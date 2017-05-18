11 BULLDOGS place at regular season final

This weekend, the last regular meet of the season for the Hardin Bulldog track teams was held. In Glendive, at the Jock Stop meet, boys and girls teams placed in 14 events.

In boys action, six athletes placed in six events.

In the 200-meter run, Michael Parra raced to fifth with a time of 23.71 and in the 400, Virgil McCormick took sixth place, with a 53.80. Hardin had two placers for the 800 with David Prather taking third with a time of 2:01.67 and Ezekiel Coyote Runs placing fifth with 2:07.84.

In the 1,600 meter, McCormick placed fourth with a time of 4:33.61. In the 1,600-meter relay, the boys placed second running the race in 3:33.55.

Gavin Betts took fifth place in the high jump with a jump of 5-6 and, in the long jump, he placed sixth with a leap of 18-8. Malik Toure placed fifth in the long jump at 19-6 ¼.

For the girls, Hardin had two place in the 1,600 with Journey Erickson coming in fourth with a time of 5:52.34 and Mei Li Stevens running it in 5:52.34.

In the 3,200, the Lady Bulldogs had three runners place. Erickson placed second with a time of 12:33.33, Stevens fourth, running the course in 13:44, and Latisha Not Afraid took sixth with a time of 14:15.69.

In the 100 hurdles, Shea Esp placed third with a time of 17.09 and in the 300 hurdles, Aubrey Meiwald took third with 51.32 and Esp sixth with 54.53.

In the 400 relay, Hardin placed sixth and in the 1,600 relay, they took fifth.

Meiwald placed sixth in the long jump at 15-1 ¾.

This weekend, Hardin will be traveling to Belgrade for the Eastern A Divisional meet.