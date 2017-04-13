It was a busy week for the Bulldog tennis teams as they traveled to Glendive on Thursday, and then on to Havre Friday and Saturday for their tournaments.

According to Head Coach Mike Flamm, the one thing Hardin has going for it is the depth of quality players.

“Our kids are stepping up and playing at a higher level,” he said.

Against Glendive on Thursday, the boys lost both of the duals being defeated by Glendive 7-1 and 6-2.

In the 7-1 loss, Hardin’s only win was in doubles when the duo of Jordel Yarlott and Ricky Hill took the match 8-1. In the second matchup with Glendive, the Bulldogs won two matches with Michael Neeser taking it to three sets and winning 6-3, 2-6 and (10-8).

For the girls, Hardin split with Glendive winning one game 5-3 and losing one 3-5.

In their win, Hardin’s Lisa Cai took it to three sets to gain the victory 6-3, 4-6 and (10-8). In doubles play, the Lady Bulldogs swept Glendive with the duos of Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane, Mary Ann Herrera/Jade Cruse and Lainey Butkay/Kyndra Reichart all victorious.

In Havre on Friday, the Bulldogs played two games, losing to Havre and defeating Belgrade.

Against Havre, the Bulldogs lost a close 3-4 match, scoring victories in singles play only. Jonathan Noteboom won 8-3, Ricky Hill 8-2 and Gabe Passes won 8-0. Charles Story lost a close one, taking it into a tie-breaking round.

“Noteboom played at a high level,” Flamm said. “Passes and Story did really well.”

Against Belgrade, Hardin won 5-2 with Neeser, Story and Passes all victorious in singles action and in doubles, the duos of Yarlott/Hill and Matthew Bush/Taylor Lundberg won in solid fashion.

For the girls, it was a clean sweep as they defeated both Havre and Belgrade 7-0.

In singles play with Belgrade, Brittney Schaff, Imani Kindness, Naumie DuShane and Mary Ann Herrera all won. In doubles play the duos of Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Lisa Cai/Maddie Flamm and Deshawna Anderson/Jade Cruz also took home victories.

In the Havre match-ups, Schaff, Kindness, DuShane and Herrera all won in singles play and in doubles Reisig/Murdock, Cai/Flamm and Anderson/Cruse all gave Hardin wins.

In Saturday’s tournament play, the Lady Bulldogs walked away with two champions. In singles play Brittney Schaff won the tournament, defeating her own teammate Deshawna Anderson 6-2. Anderson took second place.

“Schaff was really dominant,” said Flamm. “She and Anderson played for first place. This show how far they have come. Both played really well for this early in the season.”

In doubles, the duo Reisig/Murdock were tournament champions.

“They played at a high level,” Flamm said.

Kindness and DuShane made it into the consolation finals, but did not play due to light.

For the boys, Neeser in single play and in doubles the duo of Yarlott and Hill made it into the consolation finals. Neither matches were played due to light.

Hardin has this coming weekend off and will see action on their home court starting Friday, April 21.