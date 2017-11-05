Friday afternoon, Hardin High School Student Council and St. Vincent’s Trauma Services in Billings sponsored “It’s Your Choice 2017.” The program, presented to the students, is designed to help them understand what can happen when they drink and drive, don’t wear seat belts, or drive while being distracted by cell phones and texting.

In the accident scenario one person died, one was paralyzed, four were injured – some seriously – and the driver was injured and processed for drunk driving.

With the participation of the Big Horn Ambulance Service, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis, Montana Highway Patrol, St. Vincent’s Help Flight and Hanser’s Towing, the students saw first-hand what it takes to process an accident scene.

Processing involved ambulance personnel identifying and treating injuries, using equipment such as the jaws-of-life to extricate those injured and transportating those injured to the hospital by ground or air. Sheriff’s deputies and Montana Highway Patrol members helped those injured, secured the scene and processed the cause of the accident.

Hardin High school students who played these various roles were Izabella Dennis, Cat Cachora, David Prather, Conner Schwend, Kristen Dorn and Morgan Herman. Morgan Wolfe and LaRicia Smith played sober witnesses to the crash.

The program, narrated by High School instructor Ray Jeno, is organized to educate students about the importance of driving safely and show them the consequences of driving drunk or distracted.