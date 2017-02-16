‘A good year’

Hardin Bulldog wrestlers placed five of their 10 competitors at the All Class State Wrestling Tournament held in Billings last week.

Hardin took fourth place overall, scoring 111.5 points with five wrestlers placing during championship rounds.

“We wrestled well,” said Head Coach Travis Kreiger. “Every one of them won a match. All contributed to what we were doing. We are super proud of them.”

At 145, Bryce Roan placed third for Hardin, pinning Cameron Brown of Polson in 4:52. Bryce won his first two matches, making it into the semifinals before losing a close 2-point match in the semifinals. He then fought back and took third place.

“He showed a lot of guts out there,” Kreiger said. “He laid it all out there.”

At 152, Brandon Roan placed second, losing only one match – the championship round, where he lost to Brent Tezak of Dillon in sudden victory.

“Brenden was on a mission,” Kreiger said. “He flat wrestled his butt off.”

Tezek of Dillon was a returning state champion from last year.

At 170, Justin Zier placed fourth, losing to Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive by technical fall. Zier lost his quarterfinal match and had to battle back, defeating two divisional opponents just to get into the consolation semifinals. He won in sudden victory, getting him into the third-fourth place round.

“He loses in the quarterfinals and battles back,” Kreiger said. “Zier sat out half the season because of a heart defect, has surgery over Christmas and takes fourth place at state. What a comeback.”

At 205, Will Caprata placed fifth when he pinned Brady Boyce of Lewistown in 2:44. Caprata also lost in the quarterfinals and had to battle his way back to consolation semifinals, wrestling for fifth and sixth.

“The happiest kid in the Metra might have been him,” Kreiger said. “At the divisional meet a week earlier, Boyce had pinned Caprata in the consolation semifinals. We are happy for him. He’s put in a lot of hard work and hard work pays off.”

At 285, Grant Scalpcane placed third, defeating Kyler Koski 3-1. Scalpcane’s only loss was in the semifinals.

“He was robbed by the referee in the semifinals,” Kreiger said. “Scalpcane took 16-to-0 shots and no stalls were called. In the third [round], Grant had a stall called on him. Scapcane was the aggressor and loses 3-2. He laid everything on the line. I think he is the best heavyweight in the state in any classification. I wish he was a junior. We are going to miss him.”

Even though Keith Pretty Weasel, Conner Schwend, Gidion Herbel, Jesse Murdock and Uriah Turner didn’t not place, they all contributed points to the team score.

Pretty Weasel, Schwend and Murdock each added 3 points, Herbel 7 and Turner 4.

Of the 10 wrestlers who went to state, the Bulldogs are only losing two. Scalpcane and Uriah Turner are both seniors.

“I’m super proud of these kids,” Kreiger said. “We had a good year.”

Class A State wrestling team results

Team scores

1. Havre 257.5 2. Columbia Falls 131.0 3. Dawson Co. (Glendive) 125.0 4. Hardin 111.5 5. Polson 109.0 6. Frenchtown 94.5 7. Corvallis/Darby 91.0 8. Belgrade 90.0 8. Hamilton 90.0 10. Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges 89.5 11. Sidney 81.0 12. Fergus (Lewistown) 73.5 13. Laurel 70.5 14. Stevensville 62.0 15. Park (Livingston) 52.0 16. Browning 39.5 17. Butte Central 34.5 18. Whitefish 33.0 19. Billings Central 23.0 20. Custer Co. (Miles City) 18.5

2017 MHSA State Championships Results for Hardin

103 - Keith Pretty Weasel (15-17) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Roy Russell (Butte Central) 9-6 won by tech fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) 15-17 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1))

Cons. Round 1 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) 15-17 won by fall over Garret Sletten (Laurel) 9-20 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaiden Cline (Sidney) 26-23 won by decision over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) 15-17 (Dec 7-4)

138 - Conner Schwend (28-22) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Will Wissenbach (Corvallis/Darby) 17-8 won by fall over Conner Schwend (Hardin) 28-22 (Fall 5:23)

Cons. Round 1 - Conner Schwend (Hardin) 28-22 won by fall over Caden Brown (Hamilton) 6-15 (Fall 3:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Nathan Hader (Columbia Falls) 9-5 won by decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin) 28-22 (Dec 6-2)

145 - Bryce Roan (18-6) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 won by fall over Pete Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 3-10 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 won by decision over Jace Johnson (Sidney) 32-19 (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal - Ben Windauer (Columbia Falls) 15-1 won by decision over Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Semi - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 won by decision over Brandon Held (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 33-14 (Dec 10-4)

3rd Place Match - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 won by fall over Cameron Brown (Polson) 7-3 (Fall 4:52)

152 - Brenden Roan (20-7) placed 2nd and scored 23.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brenden Roan (Hardin) 20-7 won by fall over Christian Wyant (Frenchtown) 1-7 (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal - Brenden Roan (Hardin) 20-7 won by fall over Calvin Racine (Browning) 21-15 (Fall 1:24)

Semifinal - Brenden Roan (Hardin) 20-7 won by tech fall over Mason Dionne (Havre) 31-19 (TF-1.5 4:23 (16-0))

1st Place Match - Brent Tezak (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-0 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brenden Roan (Hardin) 20-7 (SV-1 6-4)

160 - Gidion Herbel (30-20) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin) 30-20 won by fall over Hunter Allen (Frenchtown) 12-9 (Fall 3:49)

Quarterfinal - Dane Flammond (Havre) 38-6 won by tech fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin) 30-20 (TF-1.5 3:52 (18-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin) 30-20 won by fall over Malik Heydon (Whitefish) 8-10 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Kye McCollaum (Corvallis/Darby) 19-8 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin) 30-20 (Fall 2:38)

170 - Justin Zier (26-15) placed 4th and scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 won by fall over Aaron Swafford (Hamilton) 5-16 (Fall 1:29)

Quarterfinal - Storm Kemppainen (Columbia Falls) 11-4 won by fall over Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 won by fall over Thomas Cooper (Billings Central) 14-42 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 won by decision over Cameron Younger (Laurel) 33-17 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi - Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Wyatt Blythe (Fergus (Lewistown)) 32-9 (SV-1 8-6)

3rd Place Match - Nelson Crisafulli (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 35-11 won by tech fall over Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 (TF-1.5 3:19 (16-0))

182 - Uriah Turner (31-13) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Uriah Turner (Hardin) 31-13 won by fall over Shawn Horner (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 4-6 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal - Sawyer Thogerson (Sidney) 35-22 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin) 31-13 (Fall 3:06)

Cons. Round 2 - Casimir Melton (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 24-24 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin) 31-13 (Fall 2:19)

205 - Will Caprata (25-18) placed 5th and scored 17.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 won by fall over Chase Krone (Stevensville) 9-12 (Fall 3:32)

Quarterfinal - Tyler Laverty (Park (Livingston)) 36-11 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 won by fall over Will Blewett (Belgrade) 10-6 (Fall 2:06)

Cons. Round 3 - Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 20-18 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Semi - Justin Hinson (Hamilton) 20-3 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 (Fall 2:40)

5th Place Match - Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 won by fall over Brady Boyce (Fergus (Lewistown)) 35-19 (Fall 2:44)

205 - Jesse Murdock (20-18) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 20-18 won in tie breaker - 1 over Levi Downard (Frenchtown) 9-10 (TB-1 3-2)

Quarterfinal - Travis Catina (Whitefish) 26-2 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 20-18 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 20-18 won by decision over Jordan Thomas (Stevensville) 10-11 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Will Caprata (Hardin) 25-18 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 20-18 (Fall 2:48)

285 - Grant Scalpcane (34-14) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by fall over Ryan Burland (Polson) 3-12 (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by fall over Keegan Mires (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 25-16 (Fall 5:07)

Semifinal - Garret Hunt (Corvallis/Darby) 20-1 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by fall over Eli Marley (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 26-14 (Fall 2:05)

3rd Place Match - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by decision over Kyler Koski (Columbia Falls) 13-6 (Dec 3-1)