Reviewing events from 2016
This week, the Big Horn County News continues its countdown of the top 10 most-read articles of 2016.
Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, executive director of Messengers for Health, recently was named the 2016 recipient of the Franklin S. Newman Rural Health Leadership Award.
Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Colstrip last Thursday for the Coal Town Tourney. The Bulldogs placed fifth overall with seven wrestlers finishing in the top five.
Thursday’s varsity basketball game against Laurel High School brought the Lady Bulldogs another victory after a closely matched contest in which Hardin overcame their competition by 3 points.
Thursday’s matchup against Laurel High School gave rise to Hardin’s 2-point leaders, Virgil McCormick and Darnell Lefthand.
Subzero temperatures and icy winds were the status quo in Big Horn County from last Thursday morning to Saturday. In Hardin, a snowstorm blanketed the city with 14 to 16 inches of snow.