Sunday, January 1, 2017

Pryor Public School students take a lap around the local track, which Principal Sam Bruner (far left) said represented all the small steps students and educators take on the road to academic excellence.
Reviewing events from 2016
This week, the Big Horn County News continues its countdown of the top 10 most-read articles of 2016. So far, results have included articles on the county’s Memorial Day celebration, Little Big Horn College’s graduation, Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch’s first community meeting, the transition between Crow chairmen and Big Horn...
Alma Knows His Gun McCormick
Alma McCormick awarded for dedication to Crow Reservation health
Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, executive director of Messengers for Health, recently was named the 2016 recipient of the Franklin S. Newman Rural Health Leadership Award. Her organization is an indigenous non-profit organization dedicated to improving health of individuals on the Crow Reservation.The announcement was made by Kristin Juliar,...
Lady Bulldogs defeat Laurel
Thursday’s varsity basketball game against Laurel High School brought the Lady Bulldogs another victory after a closely matched contest in which Hardin overcame their competition by 3 points.Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs are now ranked second in Eastern A behind Billings Central with an overall record of 4-1 and a conference record of 2-1....
Hardin’s Virgil McCormick looks for an open man to pass to around the defense of his opponent. McCormick, along with Darnell Lefthand, led the Bulldogs in shots, each scoring 22 points.
McCormick, Lefthand lead Bulldogs to 63-60 victory over Laurel Locomotives
Thursday’s matchup against Laurel High School gave rise to Hardin’s 2-point leaders, Virgil McCormick and Darnell Lefthand. The pair each contributed 22 points, scoring nearly 70 percent of the teams’ points for the game.McCormick finished competition with a 58 percent field goal success rate, shooting eight of ten free throws...
Grant Scalpcane wrestled in the first round of action at the Coal Town Tourney last Thursday. Scalpcane placed third at 285.
Seven Bulldog wrestlers place at Colstrip Coal Town Tourney
Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Colstrip last Thursday for the Coal Town Tourney. The Bulldogs placed fifth overall with seven wrestlers finishing in the top five.At 103, Wyatt Harmer took third place and at 132, Connor Schwend placed fourth.Gidion Herbel took fourth place in the 170 weight class and, at 182, Uriah Turner took...
Hardin city worker Steve Hopes uses a front-end loader to pile snow along Custer Park. Between last Thursday and Saturday, the city was blanketed with 14-16 inches of snow.
Winter snowstorm passes through Big Horn County
Subzero temperatures and icy winds were the status quo in Big Horn County from last Thursday morning to Saturday. In Hardin, a snowstorm blanketed the city with 14 to 16 inches of snow.Despite the significant snowfall, Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Ed Auker reported a low amount of severe effects caused by the recent weather compared...
Lady Bulldogs defeat Laurel
Thursday’s varsity basketball game against Laurel High School brought the Lady Bulldogs another victory after a closely matched contest in which Hardin overcame their competition by 3 points.

Glenn A. Fritzler
