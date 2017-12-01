Monday, January 16, 2017

Fire engulfs a mobile home Friday afternoon along Cactus Court in Hardin.
Fire destroys home
A mobile home located on 1130 Cactus Court in Hardin went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and burned to the ground, despite the efforts of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department. According to Assistant Fire Chief Joe Connelly, once the trailer caught fire at the end of the local cul-de-sac, it was destroyed “pretty quickly....
Deputy County Attorney Randen Schoppe drafts court documents last Thursday afternoon at the Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin.
Big Horn County hires Schoppe as new deputy attorney
Randen Schoppe, a former defense attorney for Law Offices of James L. Vogel in Hardin, has moved to the side of the prosecution as Big Horn County’s new deputy county attorney. His position – which was vacant since August 2016 – will require overseeing criminal investigations, filing charging documents, arguing in court and...
A fence bears the Kirby town name in July 2016, welcoming both travelers and residents to the local Kirby Saloon.
One of three suspects captured in connection with Kirby Saloon burglary
On Dec. 28, 44-year-old Robert Frank Simpson arrived in the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office to report his white Dodge pick-up truck had been taken from him eight days prior. According to Simpson, court documents state, he heard it had been “involved in a robbery or something” at Kirby Saloon, a hub for the unincorporated town of...
Holman Real Bird goes for the lay-up in action against Sidney Saturday night. Real Bird put up 12 points, helping the Bulldogs to their 102-59 victory.
Bulldogs down Shepherd, Sidney lose to Skyview
It was a big weekend for the 7-1 Hardin Bulldog boys basketball team as they defeated Shepherd 86-50 on Thursday, took down Sidney 102-59 Saturday and lost to Class AA Billings Skyview Tuesday. As of Monday, in Class A high school basketball rankings, Hardin is second behind Dillon. Sidney is rated fifth in state rankings. Versus Shepherd...
Madisan Chavez takes a shot during Saturday’s match-up between Hardin and Sidney, where she managed to score 19 points.
Lady Bulldogs work to maintain forward momentum
For Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team, winning games is always welcomed – they have a 7-0 record in Class A – but Head Coach Cindy Farmer wants to improve upon these victories. In Friday’s 64-46 win against Shepherd, for instance, she said the team played “consistently, with energy,” for two of four...
Demi Uffelman swims the butterfly in the girls 200-yard medley relay Saturday at the Hardin Invite. The Lady Bulldogs took second place in the medley and also took home a second place team win.
Bulldog teams swim into 2nd and 3rd place at Hardin invite
Hardin hosted the Class A invite on Saturday with the Lady Bulldog swimmers taking second place and the boys team placing third. In girls action, Hardin came away with two first places finishes. In the 50-yard freestyle, Angeleena Lind took first, beating Billings Central’s Lauryn Boos by less than a half second and in the 100-yard...
Fire engulfs a mobile home Friday afternoon along Cactus Court in Hardin.
Deputy County Attorney Randen Schoppe drafts court documents last Thursday afternoon at the Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin.
A fence bears the Kirby town name in July 2016, welcoming both travelers and residents to the local Kirby Saloon.
Holman Real Bird goes for the lay-up in action against Sidney Saturday night. Real Bird put up 12 points, helping the Bulldogs to their 102-59 victory.
Madisan Chavez takes a shot during Saturday’s match-up between Hardin and Sidney, where she managed to score 19 points.
Demi Uffelman swims the butterfly in the girls 200-yard medley relay Saturday at the Hardin Invite. The Lady Bulldogs took second place in the medley and also took home a second place team win.

School & Activities

Holman Real Bird goes for the lay-up in action against Sidney Saturday night. Real Bird put up 12 points, helping the Bulldogs to their 102-59 victory.
Bulldogs down Shepherd, Sidney lose to Skyview
It was a big weekend for the 7-1 Hardin Bulldog boys basketball team as they defeated Shepherd 86-50 on Thursday, took down Sidney 102-59 Saturday and lost to

Obituaries

Clara Smart Enemy Big Lake
Clara Smart Enemy Big Lake
Clara Smart Enemy Big Lake, “Dakaak Baasaanee” (Bird that leads), passed to the other side camp on Jan. 3, 2017. 
 

Big Horn County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 926
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Street address: 204 North Center Ave
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Phone:(406) 665-1008
Fax: (406) 665-1012
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment